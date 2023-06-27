'Joints for the Unhoused STL' Wants to Give Weed to the Needy

The group plans to distribute free cannabis joints this weekend

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 9:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dustin Chalfant formed Joints for the Unhoused STL and is seeking 501(c)(3) status. - Courtesy Dustin Chalfant
Courtesy Dustin Chalfant
Dustin Chalfant formed Joints for the Unhoused STL and is seeking 501(c)(3) status.

Cannabis has become a billion-dollar industry in the months since Missouri legalized recreational marijuana. Dustin Chalfant wants to share the joy. 

Chalfant’s organization, Joints for the Unhoused STL, is on a mission to distribute free joints to St. Louis’ unhoused population. 

“We want them to know they’re loved, to know they’re seen and are special regardless of the situation they find themselves in today,” Chalfant says. “That’s really the ultimate goal, to spread some love.” 

Chalfant has spent years in the brewing and cannabis industries. He notes that the act of giving away joints is entirely legal under Missouri’s constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana. Anyone 21 or older can gift marijuana, as long as they’re carrying less than 3 ounces at a time. 

Joints for the Unhoused was born after Chalfant decided to pass out some joints around Christmas three years ago. He found the experience gratifying. Inspiration came from a grassroots campaign called Joints for Homeless that encouraged cannabis users to donate cannabis to unhoused people.

Joints for the Unhoused STL is working to become a 501(c)(3) non-profit and will host its first joint-packing party this Friday evening at Chalfant’s home in Kirkwood. 

As of last week, 11 ounces of flower have been donated. That’s about enough to make about 400 joints weighing .75 grams. 

Chalfant uses cannabis to help treat his own clinical depression. For him, the substance is not only a means for relief, but a way to heal. He hopes Joints for the Unhoused will help people with similar ailments. 

“I believe [cannabis] has positive benefits on mental health and that it gives people an opportunity to avoid alcohol or maybe something harder they would find,” Chalfant says. 

Friday’s event is free to attend and will kickstart quarterly meetings. Attendees only need to bring a grinder and any food or drink they want. 

The goal is for each person to have 10 to 15 joints to distribute as they see fit, according to Chalfant. Event details, including an exact location, are available through Joints for the Unhoused STL’s newsletter signup.

Related
Peter & Paul Community Services want to open a homeless shelter in the former Saints Mary and Joseph Chapel in Carondelet.

Afraid of Unhoused People ‘Migrating’ to Carondelet, Residents Oppose Shelter: Peter & Paul Community Services wants to convert former church into a homeless shelter but need residents’ approval first

Related
A bulldozer carries items left from a riverfront encampment near Laclede's Landing.

St. Louis Clears Downtown Homeless Camp, Evicting Last Holdouts: The city sought to place residents elsewhere, but lack of an ID left at least one woman without a plan


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Weed News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Legal Weed Puts Missouri's Drug-Sniffing Police Dogs Out of Work

By Clayton Vickers

Columbia Police officer Eric Wiegman rewards K-9 Nero for obeying a string of commands June 8 at the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center in Columbia. Nero needs a play session throughout his patrol shift.

Kansas City Royals Partner With CBD Company

By Rosalind Early

The Kansas City Royals have partnered with a CBD company.

Too T3rpd Podcast Chronicles St. Louis' Underground Cannabis Scene

By Rosalind Early

Donovan Crowder is the host of Too T3rpd, a podcast about St. Louis' underground cannabis scene.

Elevate Well STL Combines Weed With Yoga

By Monica Obradovic

Elevate Well STL is a cannabis friendly yoga studio that welcomes all comers and also functions as a social club.

Also in ReeferFront Times

Sinse's Hoo-Doo Strain Deserves Its Top-Shelf Status

By Ace Globs

The Hoo-Doo strain from Sinse.

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us