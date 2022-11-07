Actor Terry Crews to Visit St. Louis Elementary Schools This Week

click to enlarge COURTESY THE NOBLE NEIGHBOR Terry Crews will spend some time at area elementary schools on Friday.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

The ridiculously buff co-host ofTerry Crews will be visiting three elementary schools in St. Louis next week to talk to kids about his new graphic novel,Thestar will visit Marion Elementary, Buder Elementary and Halls Ferry Elementary on Friday, November 11. The 650 kids Crews meets will get a free copy of his book, donated by the Noble Neighbor.Noble Neighbor is the St. Louis-based nonprofit wing of the Novel Neighbor bookstore in Webster Groves. The nonprofit works to bring authors to underserved St. Louis-area schools.Jane Peacock, president of Noble Neighbors' Board of Directors, is excited that the predominantly Black schools are bringing in a Black author. "When students see authors who look like them, share their stories of how they grew up with challenges fitting in and finding their crew, they are inspired that they too can achieve their dreams. The Noble Neighbor is proud to be able to provide access ... to authors like Terry Crews!"The novel will come out on Tuesday, November 8 ,and is about about a young Terry Crews who wants to do it all. He knows he can play football, rock out as a musician and maybe even work for NASA. So he heads to a new school where he meets Rani, an engineer, and Xander, a shy, book-smart type. The three become a crew and tackle challenges together.