Actor Terry Crews to Visit St. Louis Elementary Schools This Week

The star will talk about his new book and give out free copies to school kids

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 8:58 am

click to enlarge Terry Crews
COURTESY THE NOBLE NEIGHBOR
Terry Crews will spend some time at area elementary schools on Friday.

The ridiculously buff co-host of America's Got Talent Terry Crews will be visiting three elementary schools in St. Louis next week to talk to kids about his new graphic novel, Terry's Crew.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star will visit Marion Elementary, Buder Elementary and Halls Ferry Elementary on Friday, November 11. The 650 kids Crews meets will get a free copy of his book, donated by the Noble Neighbor.

Noble Neighbor is the St. Louis-based nonprofit wing of the Novel Neighbor bookstore in Webster Groves. The nonprofit works to bring authors to underserved St. Louis-area schools.

Jane Peacock, president of Noble Neighbors' Board of Directors, is excited that the predominantly Black schools are bringing in a Black author. "When students see authors who look like them, share their stories of how they grew up with challenges fitting in and finding their crew, they are inspired that they too can achieve their dreams. The Noble Neighbor is proud to be able to provide access ... to authors like Terry Crews!"

The novel will come out on Tuesday, November 8 ,and is about about a young Terry Crews who wants to do it all. He knows he can play football, rock out as a musician and maybe even work for NASA. So he heads to a new school where he meets Rani, an engineer, and Xander, a shy, book-smart type. The three become a crew and tackle challenges together.

They aren't into Sammy Hagar.

How to Tell if Someone Isn't From St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Halloween in the Central West End Was a Scary-Good Time [PHOTOS]

Halloween in the Central West End Was a Scary-Good Time [PHOTOS]
This St. Louis Mansion Has an 18-Car Garage Filled With Lamborghinis [PHOTOS]

This St. Louis Mansion Has an 18-Car Garage Filled With Lamborghinis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Halloween Parties Happening This Weekend

St. Louis Halloween Parties Happening This Weekend

