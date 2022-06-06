Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Bayer's Garden Shop on Hampton Is Closing

By on Mon, Jun 6, 2022 at 2:35 pm

Bye, Bayers.
screengrab via Google Maps
Bye, Bayers.

Another St. Louis institution is closing its doors. Hampton Avenue landmark Bayer’s Garden Shop will be closing permanently at the end of the month.

The business has been open for 81 years and had two locations — the bustling city site at 3401 Hampton Avenue and a shop at 5926 Old State Road in Imperial, which is also closing its doors.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of another nearby St. Louis landmark’s shuttering. The Courtesy Diner announced an indefinite closure of its location at 3153 South Kingshighway less than two weeks ago. Both establishments cited staff shortages as a major reason.

Bayer’s Garden Shop announced their closure on Facebook today:

Due to dramatic increases in operating costs, combined with a staff shortage, Bayer’s Garden Shop will be closing down permanently on June 30th 2022. Bayer’s Garden shop would like to thank you for over 81 years and 3 generations of choosing them for your gardening needs. So stop on by with those unused gift certificates, say goodbye, and own a piece of Bayer’s Garden Shop history.

Sincerely,
Bayer’s Garden Shop

If you’d like to make one last visit to Bayer’s, you have three more weeks before it becomes a memory. But if you buy some perennials while you’re there, you’ll be sure to remember the magic of Bayer’s when the plants come back every year.

