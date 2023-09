Marc Maron Visits St. Louis and Falls in Love With Us, Basically

click to enlarge Toby Weiss Marc Maron and Steve Scariano at Euclid Records over the weekend

“But the high point [of his St. Louis visit] outside of the shows was Euclid Records. Euclid Records, I would say — outside of my buddy Dan’s shop here [in Los Angeles] — is my favorite record store. Ya hear me? I’m not looking for perks. I’m not looking for anything. I’m not paid to say this but Euclid Records, my buddy Steve down there — the whole crew down there — they’re always nice to me. I spent two days at Euclid Records, and about two hours each day, and I didn’t even get to the jazz section. Two days!”

Marc Maron has a long history with St. Louis. The Los Angeles-based comedian has been touring comedy clubs for years, and he always makes time to stop in St. Louis and enjoy all that we have to offer. He also has a special relationship with our town because he’s had a long-time obsession with ice cream from Clementine’s Creamery . Clementine’s used to send Maron pints of its ice cream until he called it off out of fear of gaining weight.Maron was in town over the weekend again to do some shows atin Richmond Heights, and while he was here, he dropped in on some of his favorite spots and experienced some new places, as well.“I just got back from St. Louis. And I had a great time in St. Louis! Had a great time,” Maron said on his podcast episode released today . “I was in St. Louis. I did some morning radio, it was the Rizzuto show. Yes, 105.7 the Point with Riz, Moon Valjean, King Scott, Rafe Williams and Lern. Quite a crew. Walked in there, it was on fire right away. Great morning crew. Had a great time.”Maron then told a story about visiting the Clementine’s ice cream production space and trying some of the new vegan frozen desserts it is working on in the tasting kitchen including coconut macaroon, sweet potato and avocado flavors. (“This is not a paid plug, it’s probably the best ice cream in the fucking country, at least. So creamy, so good.”)Maron is currently eating a vegan diet, and while he was in town, he dined at some of the best vegan spots in the city including Akar Frida’s and Small Batch (twice).Still, he says the highlight of his trip to St. Louis was visitingMaron went on and on about how much he loves the store, and he even gave a special shout-out to long-time Euclid Record store employee (and universally beloved local music hero) Steve Scariano, who St. Louis fans will recognize as the bassist from Finn’s Motel The Love Experts and Mike Martin & The Sticky Keys From the podcast:You can listen to the latest episodes of Maron’s “WTF” podcast at wtfpod.com or in your Apple Podcasts app. The first 15 minutes or so is all about his trip to St. Louis.