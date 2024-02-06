Meet Forest the Orangutan, the Cutest New Resident of the Saint Louis Zoo

The furry new bundle of joy was born December 22 to parents Rubih and Cinta

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 2:39 pm

click to enlarge Rubih gave birth to her baby boy Forest on December 22, 2023. - JOELLEN TOLER
JOELLEN TOLER
Rubih gave birth to her baby boy Forest on December 22, 2023.

The best part about any zoo is obviously the animals, but you know what’s even better? Baby animals. To that end, the Saint Louis Zoo (1 Government Drive, stlzoo.org) is excited to introduce you to Forest, the cutest new member of the zoo's Sumatran orangutan family.

Rubih, a 19-year-old orangutan, gave birth to Forest, her first baby, on December 22 in the zoo's Jungle of the Apes exhibit.  On January 17, the Primate Care Team named the now almost one-and-a-half-month-old baby boy Forest in honor of the zoo’s Malaysian conservation partner Hutan, a nonprofit organization working to help orangutans in the wild. In the Malay language, Hutan translates to “forest” and “orangutan” means person of the forest, making the name quite fitting for the newcomer.

Rubih, whose new bundle of joy marks the first orangutan birth at the zoo in nine years, is reportedly a natural at being a mother and wearing her sweet baby boy — she never sets him down or leaves his side. 

“The first couple of months are critical for newborn orangutans,” said Helen Boostrom, Zoological Manager of Primates, in a statement. “Rubih is a first-time mother and is doing an excellent job caring and providing for her baby and showing great maternal behaviors.”

The new mom has also apparently been very cautious with her little boy, providing support and protection when needed, especially when it comes to climbing throughout the habitat. Rubih has also only recently let her nine-year-old sister, Ginger, gently touch Forest — but just for a brief moment. 

Those who'd like to help welcome baby Forest to St. Louis are encouraged to visit he and Rubih in the orangutan dayroom at Jungle of the Apes.

Young Forest is just the latest reason the Saint Louis Zoo should be named one of USA Today’s 2024 Reader’s Choice 10 Best Zoos. Currently our hometown heroes are sitting at number five, but they obviously deserve the top slot. To that end, get out there and do your part! Voting ends Monday, March 4, with the 10 winners being announced on Friday, March 15. To vote, visit USA Today’s website

Email the author at [email protected]
Paula Tredway

