Mellow Promises to Be the Ultimate Disc Golf Shop in Maplewood

Roger and Katie Martin opened Mellow after failing in love with the sport

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 6:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mellow Disc Golf
Courtesy photo
Mellow offers disc golf players, of all skill levels, a space to practice the sport indoors.

Mellow (7223 Manchester Road, Maplewood; mellowdiscgolf.com), a new disc golf shop in Maplewood, opened its doors to the public Tuesday morning after a month of renovations.

Whether you're a beginner, professional or simply looking for a family-friendly activity, Mellow aims to encourage everyone to stay active and introduce them to a sport they may potentially fall in love with, co-owner Roger Martin explains. 

“We wanted open space for not just retailing and selling the product but to be able to play inside,” he says. “We'll have half turf, and the other half is epoxy river flooring. So it looks like you're outside, but you're inside.”

Mellow offers players the opportunity to train inside during inclement weather, and it’s good for those who have a harder time completing 18 holes, such as individuals with disabilities, the older crowd or those who just don’t want to.

“We're trying to cover all the bases for the sport, even if you can't do the whole game, because it's not just a game,” he says. “It was a savior for me, like I didn't need to play all 18, I just needed to see [my disc] fly. So I'm hoping to give everybody the same sense of enjoyment that I get.”

click to enlarge Mellow disc golf
Courtesy photo
The shop will feature half turf and half epoxy river flooring to make players feel as if they're on a real course.

Disc golf started as a pandemic coping mechanism for Martin and his wife Katie Martin but quickly turned into a business dream. “During COVID is when things really took off for me personally,” Martin explains. “It mentally saved me, and I feel like I met a lot of people that were out there doing the same thing. Though I did play the game before, I feel like the passion grew a lot more when I played during COVID.” 

Once the pandemic restrictions were lifted and Martin headed back to work as a Union carpenter, he quickly realized it wasn’t what he wanted to do anymore. 

“I fell in love with the game so much that, even at work, I didn't stop thinking about it,” he adds. “I was thinking about all of the opportunities there were with disc golf and the ceiling for growth. I was just trying to find a way to grow the sport more, and at the same time, involve myself in a way that I feel like I'm doing the community justice.” 

So he and Katie saved their money and started looking for a space to create the ultimate disc golf stop.

To that end, Mellow offers not only its training space but also a wide variety of discs and a disc golf simulator powered by TechDiscs. “With this you can really up-level your game,” Katie says. “It's almost the size of a quarter on the back of a disc and that little piece of technology shows you the speed you're throwing at, the spin that's on that disc, the tilt, the hyzer, all those details. So you'll be able to figure out what you need to work on.”

click to enlarge Mellow disc golf
Courtesy photo
Roger and Katie Martin wanted to create a space where disc golf players could try different discs and a disc golf simulator to provide guests with the speed of their throw, their spin, tilt, hyzer and more.

Katie and Martin’s goal is to see their guests win on and off the course, and they believe that begins with a mellow mindset, hence the businesses’ name.

“We are firm believers that with a mellow mindset you can achieve anything,” Martin says. “That mellow mindset will give you positive thinking, and that positive thinking will give you those negative scores, so we're trying to really push that, that's why our name is what it is.”

Mellow will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Related
Conceptual rendering of Padel + Pickle Club of St. Louis.

A Giant Indoor Pickleball Complex Is Coming Soon to Olivette: The Padel + Pickle Club says it will be the largest in the world

Related
Pickleball players at Tilles Park.

St. Louis Is Now a Top-5 Pickleball Destination: But is that such a good thing?

Related
Dark Ace brings a metal aesthetic to disc golf.

Dark Ace Brings a Heavy Metal Aesthetic to Disc Golf


Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Get a Sneak Peek of New Chain of Rocks Park Opening in 2024

By Paula Tredway

Chain of Rocks Park

The Rep's It’s A Wonderful Life Is a New Twist on a Favorite Story

By Tina Farmer

It’s A Wonderful Life: a live radio play is set in the middle of the 20th century, when radio was the main source of news and entertainment in the U.S.

Arkadin Pairs Midcentury Cocktail Party With The Apartment

By Sarah Fenske

Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine endure a wild office Christmas party in the brilliant The Apartment.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, December 14 to 17

By Riverfront Times Staff

Le Meridien Hotel's Chalet pop-up bar affords you the opportunity to inject a little luxury into your holiday festivities.

Also in Arts & Culture

The Rep's It’s A Wonderful Life Is a New Twist on a Favorite Story

By Tina Farmer

It’s A Wonderful Life: a live radio play is set in the middle of the 20th century, when radio was the main source of news and entertainment in the U.S.

What Happened to Rose After Titanic? Never Let Go Has the Answer

By Tina Farmer

A grown-up Rose holds a photo of Jack.

New Jewish Theatre's Into the Woods Gleams With Good Spirit

By Tina Farmer

Into the Woods twists familiar fairy tales into new adventure.

2 St. Louis Theater Companies' Latest Productions Sparkled

By Tina Farmer

Two travelers make a connection despite their vast differences in "Walter Cronkite is Dead."
More

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us