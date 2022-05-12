Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Missouri State Park to Host Blood Moon Viewing

Elephant Rocks State Park will open at night for the lunar eclipse

By on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 9:25 am

click to enlarge Lunar Eclipse 27 VII 2018. A blood moon will be viewable on Sunday night. - B.K. BLOOD MOON / FLICKR
B.K. Blood Moon / Flickr
Lunar Eclipse 27 VII 2018. A blood moon will be viewable on Sunday night.

In case you missed it, the moon is going to be blood red on Sunday. No, it’s not apocalyptic (although, with the current state of affairs in the world, it might feel like it) — it’s just a lunar eclipse. And if you’re bombarded with city lights or other pollution that may block your view of the rare occasion, you don’t have to miss out.
Lunar Eclipse 27 VII 2018

Total Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Visible in St. Louis Sunday


Elephant Rocks State Park (7390, 7406 MO-21, Belleview; 573-546-3454) is opening its grounds for a special viewing of the lunar eclipse Sunday night.

Typically a day-use-only park, the park has opened its metaphorical doors, or rather literal boulders, for meteor shower watch parties with great success. In that spirit, the boulders may be sat upon during the Blood Moon for optimal views.

A lack of city lights and clear view of the field makes the spot great for astronomical sightseeing. The event is BYOB (bring your own blanket — or lawn chair, if you want.) The park is reminding guests to dress appropriately for the weather; although the rocks remain warm during the early evening due to them storing heat during the day, the rocks cool off as the night progresses, so you might need to add a layer or two as the sun sets.

Another reminder for guests from the park: Be respectful. Avoid excessive use of artificial light and lots of noise during the anticipated Blood Moon. Be prepared to deal with ticks and mosquitoes, as well and carry out any trash you bring in — there’s a trash can in the parking lot if you need it. No campfires are allowed, either.

The blood moon lunar eclipse happens Sunday, May 15, and the park starts its watch party at 8 p.m. The eclipse begins at 8:30 p.m., will peak at 11:11 p.m., and end at 12:50 a.m. The watch party ends at 1 a.m.

