Now Open in McKinley Heights: Adventures of Intrigue, an Escape Room Complex

St. Louis has a new 9,500-square-foot immersive gaming experience in McKinley Heights — what the owners describe as a "mystical library brought to life."

Adventures of Intrigue (2400 South Jefferson Avenue; McKinley Heights) held its grand opening Friday, April 12, and is now open to the public.

The gaming space transports guests into magical realms where clues, puzzles and surprises await for them at every turn. Guests can choose from 10 different scenarios across more than 15 intricately designed sets to partake in, including the Case of the Missing Train, the Cards of Fate, If These Walls Could Talk, Lost at Sea, Murder at the Manor, Relic of the Ancients, Showdown at the Just-OK Corral, the Magic of Hollow Tree, the Broken Portal or Secrets of the Pharaoh.

To give you an idea, their website says the "If These Walls Could Talk" scenario is about a “terrible accident that occurred years ago on the edge of town and four locals were never seen again. The police investigated and only noted that their radios acted funny. Now the chance to hear the pleas of the dead, and perhaps finally let them rest, is at hand.” The Secrets of the Pharaoh scenario is about “a team of archeologists who set out to find the Rosetta Stone hidden among the treasures and secrets of King Tut’s tomb. They began excavating and unearthed a series of puzzles and clues, but were unable to solve them.”





One of the scenarios includes a tiki bar.

“Our goal is to provide families and game enthusiasts across the nation with an immersive experience like no other, where they can unleash their curiosity and create core memories that will last a lifetime,” says owner Jim Seubert in a statement.



Adventures of Intrigue is family-friendly and meant for ages four and older. Each scenario is created for different group sizes and ages, and lasts about an hour.



Adventure of Intrigue is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.



For more information or to book an adventure, visit Adventure of Intrigue’s website.





Adventures of Intrigue is in St. Louis' McKinley Heights neighborhood.

