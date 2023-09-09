St. Louis Tells Traveling River Circus to Cease Performances

click to enlarge TORREY PARK Flotsam River Circus performed on the riverfront near Laclede's Landing last night.

click to enlarge TORREY PARK This is Flotsam Circus' fourth year performing on its ramshackle 32-foot floating stage.

A traveling circus that performed on St. Louis' riverfront last night had to find a new spot after a staffer in St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' office told the circus to cease its performances.The Flotsam River Circus announced on Facebook today that due to "some powers within the city," circus members were scrambling to find another location to perform in St. Louis after hosting one performance near Laclede's Landing last night.Flotsam has given free performances along the Mississippi River since its troupe of performers, puppeteers and musicians launched from Minnesota in a homemade raft about six weeks ago. Before St. Louis, the circus performed up river in Alton and Grafton.Hundreds of people showed up for Flotsam's performance Friday night, performer Jason Webley says. But he later received a notification from the mayor's office to "cease unauthorized events on the riverfront immediately.""It sounds like specific interests were bothered for reasons I don't quite understand," Webley tells theWebley admits Flotsam's approach is usually "do and ask forgiveness later." The circus did not have a permit to perform in St. Louis.Mayoral spokesperson Nick Dunne confirmed Director of Operations Nancy Cross contacted Flotsam Circus when she learned of its performance. He says neither the city nor the Port Authority were notified of Flotsam's intentions. Normally, such performances require a permit and proof of liability insurance."There's a lot of different departments and different entities that needed to be notified about this so we could be prepared in case of emergency," Dunne says."We want to welcome performances and arts opportunities for people to engage with downtown on the riverfront, but it doesn't matter what type of event it is — they need a permit," Dunne adds. As of early afternoon, he says the city hadn't received notification that the circus intended to perform elsewhere.St. Louis is Flotsam's last stop after performing in 30 towns along the Mississippi. Most cities along the tour have warmly welcomed the circus, Webley says. Some towns allowed Flotsam to perform in their marinas for free. Local businesses have fed performers. They have occasionally been offered free hotel rooms. But all of that usually occurred where Flotsam received explicit permission to be, Webley says."It's ultimately our fault for not finding the right route to securing a permit, but it's going to be a really sad end to a magical trip if we get shut down here," Webley says.Flotsam originally planned to stay in St. Louis until Sunday and perform nightly. The circus is now planning to perform at a boat ramp near the Mural Mile downtown."St. Louis is a troubled and magical place, and the riverfront has so much potential to come back to life," says Webley, a touring musician who has visited St. Louis several times. "It'd be nice to see cool stuff happen there from time to time."