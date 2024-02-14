The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: February 15 to 18

click to enlarge VIA SCAREFEST Let nearly dying of fright at the Darkness be your post-Valentine's Day aphrodisiac.

Thursday 02/15

Black to the Future

A new art exhibit celebrating the talent of Black artists in St. Louis has opened at Beatnik Bob's inside City Museum (750 North 16th Street). On display now through Sunday, March 3, Blessed by the Ancestors is a testament to the cultural heritage and creativity of St. Louis' Black community. The exhibit explores themes such as identity, heritage, resilience and the connections between artists and their ancestors through a mixture of paintings, sculptures, mixed-media pieces and other forms of visual art. Curated by local artist Brock Seals, it's full of thought-provoking pieces that aim to challenge societal norms by celebrating the beauty of Black culture. Blessed by the Ancestors aims to provide a platform for local artists to contribute to the ongoing dialogue around representation in the art world and share their work. Expect to find art by Joy Walker, Kennedi Stewart, Jazzy Joan and more. This exhibit aims not only to showcase St. Louis talent but also to serve as a place for reflection. The exhibit can be viewed during regular City Museum hours (Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) with purchase of a general admission ticket ($20). For more information, visit citymuseum.org.

Friday 02/16

The Last Word

Spend the afternoon downtown this weekend for an author talk with St. Louis writer Vivian Gibson, whose 2020 memoir The Last Children of Mill Creek captures her childhood neighborhood from a young girl's perspective. She shares the experiences of ordinary people — her friends and family and neighbors — who made the historically Black enclave a bustling, tightly knit community before the city displaced thousands in the name of "urban renewal." The story of Mill Creek is integral to St. Louis' past and present, and Gibson's take on it is one you shouldn't miss. The Field House Museum (634 South Broadway) will host Gibson from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, February 16. The building, a National Historic Landmark, was home to Roswell M. Field, one of the attorneys who filed Dred Scott's freedom suit. Attendance is free both in person and on Zoom, but space is limited. Make reservations in advance through Eventbrite, by calling the museum at 314-421-4689, or by emailing [email protected]. Visit fieldhousemuseum.org for more information.

Saturday 02/17

All's Fair

What better way to spend a Saturday evening than by going to a burlesque ballet? If you're like us and don't have an answer to that question, then consider checking out In Fair Verona, a queer retelling of Romeo and Juliet at Aurora St. Louis (7413 South Broadway). Produced by artist and burlesque performer Auralie Wilde, the retelling takes place in "a glittering world of forbidden love." The production "explores passion, identity and the transcendent power of desire," according to press materials, and follows themes of love and liberation. The performance will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, with performers Immodest Proposal, BubbleLuscious, Oberon, Black Girl Magic, Madame Smash and Isis the Entertainer. Tickets are $21.25. For more information, visit aurorastl.com/tickets/p/infairverona.

Blood and Roses

With Valentine's Day finally upon us, nothing says "I love you" like a terrifying trip to the a haunted house. This Saturday, February 17, the Darkness Haunted House (1525 South Eighth Street) will play host to its annual My Bloody Valentine Date Night, a blood-curdlingly romantic affair sure to make your date scream thanks to terrifying and all-new renovated scenes, animations and more. From 6 to 9 p.m. the horror-filled evening will provide guests with the scariest date night of the year, complete with festive Valentine's Day candies and free photo opportunities (you have to keep some of the romance alive, after all). The event is limited to 1,250 guests, with tickets starting at $34.95. For an extra $5, take on the new five-minute "serial killer escape" to see if you and your sweetie will survive the holiday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Darkness' website at thedarkness.com.