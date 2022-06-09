The Best Things To Do In St. Louis This Weekend, June 10 to June 12

click to enlarge Courtesy Foundry Art Centre Steamrollers are on deck for the Foundry Art Centre's Block Party this weekend.

A jam-packed weekend awaits you, St. Louis. Whether it's celebrating Pride, tapping into your inner artist or just getting your drink on, there's not an event that won't suit your fancy this weekend. And if you're looking for a little bit of relaxation over your weekend, that's fine, there are weekday events, too. Find those here:Let's dive in to our weekend plans.

Friday 06/10

Camp Out

Carondelet Yoga Center's CAMP: An LGBTQ+ Adult Summer Series is an adult, queer version of summer camp. Gone are the cabins, counselors and awkward conversations, and in their place are a series of inclusive activities. CAMP started on Monday, June 6, and runs through Friday, June 10, but the best event may be the one saved for last: a scavenger hunt in Carondelet Park (3900 Holly Hills Boulevard, 314-313-6831, carondeletyoga.com/events). The event runs from 6 to 7 p.m. One-day passes are $20. Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to PROMO Missouri, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.

Saturday 06/11

Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrations kick off this weekend with Juneteenth in the Delmar Loop. Commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. with art, music and food. Help create a community mural or join in on art activities from St. Louis ArtWorks. Other family-friendly activities abound, including bounce houses, a 360 Photo Booth, henna painting, a science lab and more. Plus enjoy performances from African Mascarade - Mask to Stilts, DJ KP, the Red and Black Brass Band, and Spirit of Angela African Dance. Munch on food from local vendors including AAA Fish House, Krab Kingz, Palomino Lounge and Vails Brothers. Juneteenth in the Delmar Loop (Hamilton and Delmar Boulevard, visittheloop.com/kick-off-juneteenth-in-the-delmar-loop/) is Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

click to enlarge Courtesy Soulard Pride A golf cart parade kicks off Soulard Pride.

Mini Pride Parade

Love 'em or hate 'em, golf carts are having a moment. In most neighborhoods, you'll see people whizzing around on them on nice days instead of walking. Soulard Pride's kick-off event honors our new normal with a golf-cart parade. The annual procession is followed by a bar crawl of local spots. The parade starts at BooCoo (1031 Lynch Street, 314-261-4600) and finishes at Soulard Bastille (1027 Russell Boulevard, 314-664-4408). Soulard Bastille will also be hosting a drag show. The fun doesn't end there, however. Visit participating area bars and restaurants — Big Daddy's, Duke's, Hammerstone's and more — in order to get a themed drink with matching beads. Soulard Pride begins Saturday, June 11, at noon. The event is free.

click to enlarge Courtesy Uncorked Wine Festivals Sample over 100 wines at the Saint Louis Science Center.

Pop and Pour

Reds, whites, sweets and more are pouring into the city this week. The second annual St. Louis Wine and Bubbly Festival returns and offers samples from more than 100 sparkling and still wines from across the globe. Not only that, the event is in the Saint Louis Science Center (5050 Oakland Avenue, uncorkedwinefestivals.com/stl-wine-fest), so you'll have access to interactive exhibits and other parts of the museum will be open after hours for guests to check out. St. Louis Wine and Bubbly Festival is Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m — or 7 p.m. with an early admission ticket. Tickets are $60 to $90.

click to enlarge Courtesy Foundry Art Centre Vendors and artists are in attendance at the Foundry Art Centre's Block Party.

Block Printing

St. Charles' Foundry Art Centre is hosting the Foundry Block Party, which celebrates the art of printmaking and the Foundry Art Centre's new exhibit Off The Block: A Print Exhibition. The juried exhibit features art from printmakers and print studios. The block party celebrates the art of print by doing steamroller printing. Large-scale images carved in woodblocks will be inked, covered with a canvas and then the whole thing is rolled over by a steamroller. The finished works will be displayed in the art center's Great Hall. That's not where the heavy lifting stops, though. Heavy machinery will be on display, where families can climb aboard and explore vehicles from local police, fire and public-works departments. Art activities for all ages as well as vendor and artist booths will be both indoors and outdoors. Print demonstrations are also on deck. The Foundry Block Party (520 N Main Center, St. Charles; 636-255-0270, foundryartcentre.org/block-party) runs Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's free.

Picnic Possibilities

St. Louis welcomed Afghan refugees with open arms last year, just as the city received Bosnian refugees over two decades ago. St. Louisans can mingle with new and old neighbors at Welcome Neighbor STL's Potluck Picnic. Face painters, balloon artists and more will all be present at the free event. Welcome Neighbor STL is asking guests to bring a dish — preferably halal meat and non-pork products — and yard games to participate in. Welcome Neighbor will have several pop-up tents, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. Welcome Neighbor STL's Potluck Picnic is Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Tower Grove Park (Southwest Drive at the Gurney picnic site, close to the Kingshighway entrance; welcomeneighborstl.org/events/wnstl-family-potluck-picnic).

Sunday 06/12

Sky's the Limit

If you're coming down from a Top Gun: Maverick high, let the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show propel you back up. Headlined by the Blue Angels, a popular Navy flight-demonstration squad, the air show features breathtaking coordinated flight demonstrations. The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show takes place on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport (18260 Edison Avenue, 314-529-1963, spirit-airshow.com). Gates open at 9 a.m., shows start at 11:30 a.m., and the spectacle continues until 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $45. VIP admission is sold out. The event is free for active military with ID and children under eight years old.