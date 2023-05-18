The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, May 18 to 21

click to enlarge THEO WELLING The 12th Annual Show-Me Burlesque & Vaudeville Festival comes to the Casa Loma Ballroom this weekend.

Thursday 05/18

The Bright Side

Stereotypes lead to assumptions and conclusions that may not be true and can make people feel demeaned, excluded and unseen. Sometimes stereotypes lead people to ostracize or hurt others, and sometimes they can be used to remind us all why they are so harmful. Such is the case with Celeste Lecesne's one-act, one-person play The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey. Joe Hanrahan plays all the characters in the short, precisely developed script, now on stage at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre (501 North Grand Boulevard, 314-533-0367). A grizzled old detective introduces us to Leonard, a teenager who has gone missing. He found out about him when Helen, a comely hairdresser, and her daughter, Phoebe, came to the police station to file a report. Leonard wasn't Helen's son, but she had welcomed him into her home. Phoebe wasn't as enthusiastic about Leonard joining the family, though we learn that she protected him like a big sister. Leonard was flamboyant and unabashedly comfortable in his skin, a trait some people in the tiny, insular community couldn't appreciate. Discomfort like that happens all the time — but it should never be a reason to take somebody's life. The Midnight Company's latest offering runs nightly through Saturday, May 20, with the show kicking off at 8 p.m. each night. Tickets are $20 to $25 and can be purchased via MetroTix.

Skin City

Though Lola van Ella no longer lives in St. Louis, she has made an indelible impression on the number of shaking ta-tas the city sees in any given year — and that's a beautiful thing. The 12th rendition of what is arguably her most notable performance, the annual Show-Me Burlesque & Vaudeville Festival, hits town this week. The three-day festival is all about glam, glitz and more talent than you can shake a stick at. Tune in for the sexy fun at the Casa Loma Ballroom (3354 Iowa Avenue, 314-282-2258) for top performances from stars local and national, such as Auralie Wilde, Frankie Fictitious, Jeez Loueez and Foxy la Feelion. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, and runs through Saturday, May 20, and tickets cost $15 to $140. Get the full details at showmeburlesque.com.





Cryptid Creepin'

Kick your weekend off a day early with the perfect mix of literature and laughs. Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist Dave Barry will be at the Clayton High School Theatre (1 Mark Twain Circle, Clayton; 314-854-6600) this Thursday, May 18, to discuss and read from his latest book, Swamp Story. The novel concerns a Florida man stuck running a failing bait shop in the Everglades who decides his ticket to riches is through a social media hoax spreading the word about a Bigfoot/Yeti/Loch Ness Monster-type creature haunting his swamp. Like many plans hatched in the Sunshine State, the only problem is that it works too well. If Barry's track record is any indication, hilarity will ensue. The event starts at 7 p.m. and tickets, which include a copy of the book, are $32 for one person, $37 for two. More info at left-bank.com.

Friday 05/19

Art of Work

The new "workers' opera" from Bread & Roses Missouri doesn't have fancy lighting or an impressive set. It was designed to be portable, says Executive Director Emily Kohring, so the staging intentionally includes no frills. But what it does have is the verisimilitude that only comes from drawing on the life experiences of Americans who are all too often forgotten on our theatrical stages — in this case, workers at the STL8 Amazon Fulfillment Center in St. Peters. They not only gave their stories to writer/director Mariah Richardson, but a few also helped in the creation of the show, and two are even among the 10 performers in it. Its name — Workers' Opera: Blue Light Special — is inspired by the lights that spin on the warehouse floor when they're not hustling fast enough, which should give you an idea of how harrowing things get. Local powerhouse Celia provides the musical accompaniment. Fittingly, the show is being mounted at CWA Local 6300 (2258 Grissom Drive, Maryland Heights; 314-991-0200). Both the Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, performances will begin at 7 p.m., and Kohring says they'll last about 45 minutes. "We offer tickets on a sliding scale; nobody will be turned away because they can't pay," she adds. "All are welcome, and we really mean that!" Details and tickets at tinyurl.com/workersopera.

Grab a Bite

Celebrate everything that is great about the Maplewood and Richmond Heights food scenes this weekend at the 15th Annual Taste of Maplewood Street Festival. Held on Friday, May 19, from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, from 12 to 8 p.m., this big block party aims to bring neighbors together while also supplying visitors with a small sample of all that the area has to offer. In addition to downing tasty bites from local restaurants, guests can stop by the tents at this free festival and do a little shopping. There will also be two stages set up with plenty of entertainment options — enjoy performances from No Alternative, Power Play, Jamal Selesi and more, or catch the Fox Performing Arts Teen Competition on Saturday afternoon. Visit midcountychamber.org for more information, including the entertainment schedule, details on where to park and a list of vendors scheduled to be on site.





Saturday 05/20

Room for Improv-ment

Comedy and theater fans who enjoy laughs, improv and a good melody you can tap your toes to would be wise to check out The One Four Fives, who regularly present improvised musicals at St. Louis' Improv Shop (3960 Chouteau Avenue, 314-652-2200). Featuring the improvisational and vocal talents of Ashley Rube, Anna Bushlack, Andy Sloey, Boo Kersting, Darrell Barber, Nathan Maul, Jenn Korman and Ryan Myers, the team delivers thoroughly entertaining, in-the-moment musical comedy with an improvisational bent. As with traditional improv, the group pulls from audience-suggested themes, locations and details to create a laugh-filled, 30-minute musical following a recognized story arc. After a short break, the team returns and creates a "day in the life" musical based on an interview with a randomly selected audience member. The One Four Fives bring the show to the Improv Shop one to two weekends per month; at a recent event they performed a genuinely entertaining musical about the workings of a fertility clinic that was filled with pleasing tunes, plentiful laughs and surprising twists. If you are in the mood for clever, topical musical theater that's unpredictable but always funny, you'll want to catch the performance this Saturday, May 20. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $12. For more information, visit theimprovshop.com.

Who Let the Dogs Out?

The annual and beloved Bark in the Park event returns this week for its 28th year, this time at Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive, 314-771-2679) on Saturday, May 20. The pet festival is sponsored by the Humane Society. In addition to the expected festival fare, the event features a 5K race and one-mile walk. When you register for the race, which costs $35, you get a Bark in the Park T-shirt, Purina goodie bag and access to all the festival activities. Bark in the Park starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Head over to the Turkish Pavilion to join in the fun. More info at towergrovepark.org.

