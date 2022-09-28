Best St. Louis-Style Pizza: Monte Bello Pizzeria Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick Mabel Suen Monte Bello Pizzeria Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861) can’t claim definitively that it was the first-ever restaurant to offer St. Louis-style pizza, but it is certainly one of — if not the — city’s oldest spots for the cracker-crust delicacy. Founded in 1953 by the Petrillo family and run for decades by its second owners, the Morgans, the restaurant has come to define the genre for its loyal Lemay customers, as well as those who travel far and wide for a taste of St. Louis pizza history. Current owners Dennis and Tonya Buechel are fiercely protective of that legacy and have committed to keeping things going the way they always have. This means using the same recipe — one that (gasp!) doesn’t include Provel — the same deck ovens, the same vintage pizza pans and even the same ravioli prep board made for the restaurant back in the 1960s as a shop-class project by one of the restaurant’s regulars. When you taste a Monte Bello pizza, you’re tasting a good pie for sure, but what makes it really special is that you are tasting a bit of St. Louis history. —Cheryl Baehr Previous Winners 2021 Nick & Elena's

Food & Drink Mask mandates may be a thing of the past, dining rooms are at full capacity and diners have come back out in full force. If you’re on the receiving end of the service industry, you’d be tempted to think that the pandemic is over with restaurants basking in a Roaring ’20s-style resurgence fueled by the public’s unquenchable thirst for merriment.



But while it’s true that the demand side of the equation has not simply recovered but grown even stronger since before the COVID-19 outbreak, things have not returned to normal for the industry itself — not even close. Staff shortages, which have stressed nearly every restaurant to the breaking point, signal a long-time-coming systemic reckoning wherein service-industry employees are pushing back against an old-fashioned and, at worst, abusive culture.



Supply-chain breakdowns mean that restaurants — especially immigrant-owned mom-and-pop shops — have a difficult time sourcing what they need to run their businesses. Price increases are being disproportionately absorbed by restaurants, which know that they need to charge $22 for cheeseburgers but equally know their customers won’t stomach the cost. Add to this a stressed and exhausted dining public that pushes the limits of the now-outdated adage “the customer is always right,” and you get a situation where many in the industry are asking themselves why in the hell they are even in this business.



The following places remind us why. In looking at the names that make up the Best of St. Louis Food and Drink for 2022, what’s striking is not a particular dish, a well-balanced cocktail or a stunning view but the sheer grit demonstrated by the people behind each of these places. That they have the strength to persevere in the face of such difficulty is more than impressive — it’s the most honest form of hospitality there is. —Cheryl Baehr



*Due to the volatility in the restaurant industry, please always call or check a restaurant’s website before going.

Best Place for Day Drinking: The Boathouse at Forest Park Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick COURTESY PHOTO Boathouse in Forest Park.

It might not be the safest thing to do, but nobody can deny that drinking and boating are so fun together. If you’re trying to have one of those perfect summer days where you meet up with your friends and day drink in the sunshine, you simply must start at the Boathouse at Forest Park (6101 Government Drive, 314-366-1555). The food is delicious, so you won’t get too messed up on booze. But once you’ve had a cocktail and loosened up a bit, you won’t be able to resist going out on the Grand Basin in one of the Boathouse’s paddleboats, canoes or kayaks. Once you’re done, your adventurous side will be activated, which is great because you’re already in Forest Park. The Boathouse neighbors a whole host of local attractions, so skip over to the art museum or the science center and keep exploring some of the best spots in St. Louis. —Jaime Lees

Best Place to Dine with Kids: Mai Lee Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick Andy Paulissen Mai Lee If you assume eating out with little ones means finding places with kids’ menus and sticking to the tedious brown items on offer (chicken strips! fries! grilled cheese!), you might not think of the city’s best Vietnamese restaurant as a good place to take your kids. But think again. In addition to being a destination for the city’s most discriminating adults, Mai Lee (8396 Musick Memorial Drive, Brentwood; 314-645-2835) also hits all the high points for the under-13 set. Among them: It’s loud but not too loud (“too noisy” is a huge problem for sound-sensitive kids in many modern dining rooms, but “too quiet” is a huge problem if Junior melts down). The service is consistently fast (they’ll get your food on the table quick enough to ward off that hangry behavior). And the voluminous menu doesn’t have the spiciness that causes many youngsters to revolt against Thai or Szechuan offerings, making it surprisingly friendly for all but the pickiest of eaters. Just make sure your order includes spring rolls and an all-important smoothie in addition to your favorite dishes, and watch as a new generation adopts one of St. Louis’ greatest dining traditions. —Sarah Fenske

Best Dinner with a View: Cinder House Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick LEXIE MILLER Cinder House's patio. Sometimes you want to eat and stare at something beautiful. Sometimes you want to dress up and go out for a classy evening. For nights that you want both of these things and some truly mouth-watering fare, head to Cinder House (999 North Second Street, 314-881-5759). Situated atop the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown St. Louis, the restaurant is the work of the city’s renowned chef Gerard Craft. The inside of the restaurant is filled with classy decor and attentive waiters, but the real treat is outside on the well-appointed rooftop patio, which offers fantastic views of downtown, the riverfront and the Arch. Go at night and St. Louis’ flaws melt away into the darkness, but it’s a great daytime spot as well and is full of excellent people-watching. Don’t forget the food, which is Brazilian cuisine brought to life by wood-fire cooking techniques. There’s something for everyone here: succulent steaks, an amazing piri piri chicken set over creamy polenta, tender branzino and even bold vegan fare as well as great starters, salads and decadent desserts such as coconut cake and flan. —Jessica Rogen

Best Food Truck: The Crooked Boot Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick Mabel Suen The Crooked Boot the Crooked Boot. After leaving a job in corporate America to follow her passion, Griggs opened the Crooked Boot in 2016 and has been going strong ever since. Her dishes are a thrilling blend of the Creole food she grew up on and the Haitian cuisine she's fallen in love with through her travels to the Caribbean country. Her po'boys, red beans and rice and cornmeal-crusted fried shrimp are outstanding versions of Louisiana cuisine, but the real stunners are her Haitian specialties, such as the Ayiti bowl, which is filled with rice, jerk chicken and sauce pois, or the Haitian akra, a seasoned and fried root-vegetable fritter that is the ultimate comfort snack. It's the dish Griggs first fell in love with from the island nation, and when you get your first taste, you'll understand why. —Cheryl Baehr As a young girl growing up in Louisiana, Coria "CC" Griggs was dragged kicking and screaming into the kitchen by her father, who insisted she learn how to cook. Fast-forward a few decades, and Griggs has now made cooking her life's work with her outstanding food truck.

Best Gay Bar: Prism Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick Vu Phong Prism The new kid on the block deserves some street cred. Prism (4510 Manchester Avenue, 314-256-1898) set out on a mission this year to restore some color to the Grove neighborhood after the pandemic ravaged the city’s gay bars, shuttering some forever. Prism doesn’t shy away from anything that would make the Grove gay again, hosting a slew of drag shows in its cabaret, named the Jade Room. The bar honors the drag queens and kings of St. Louis while giving the community a safe space to be themselves. The drinks flow, the drag shows are a delight and you get that warm, fuzzy feeling of belonging. What Prism has accomplished in such a short amount of time deserves to be celebrated, and we can’t wait to see where it goes from here. We’re betting it will be seriously fabulous. —Jenna Jones

Best Neighborhood Restaurant: Grand Pied Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick Mabel Suen Grand Pied When Tony Collida and Jaimee Stang opened Grand Pied (3137 Morgan Ford Road, no phone) in August of last year, they envisioned an entirely different place than what the restaurant has morphed into. Originally conceived of as the food part of a bar-restaurant shared concept, Collida and Stang had to pivot when the bar side of the operation shuttered. That change created uncertainty for the pair, but over time, they saw their situation as an opportunity to create a restaurant on their terms. Since the beginning of the year, Collida and Stang have repositioned Grand Pied as a cozy neighborhood spot, focusing on brunch all day and easy comfort-food dishes that are approachable yet show off Collida’s undeniable talent. His fried chicken, dirty grits, beignets and pork steaks are the sort of country-inflected comfort you’d find on your grandma’s table. But no dish showcases Collida’s culinary prowess better than his pancakes. These fluffy wonders, which are like a marriage of pancakes and flan, are so fluffy and creamy they jiggle when set down on the table. Grand Pied may not be the restaurant its owners thought it would be, but it turned out to be the restaurant we all need. —Cheryl Baehr

Best Outdoor Dining: The Royale Food & Spirits Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick Jaime Lees The Royale Food & Spirits St. Louis eaters need little introduction to the Royale Food & Spirits (3132 South Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-772-3600) and its fantastic backyard patio, but we’ll go into it anyway. A south St. Louis institution since 2005, the neighborhood pub serves up delicious food and great drinks, which include an extensive beer menu as well as a delightful array of house cocktails. Fare is full of well-executed crowd pleasers such as fish tacos, burgers, chili, and spinach and artichoke dip. Both food and drink somehow taste better on the Royale’s patio, a large space punctuated by enviable gardening and an array of seating options that accommodate both intimate conversations and larger groups. Be aware, though: The Royale is hardly a secret, so visitors should make haste and grab open seats as soon as they can be spotted. —Jessica Rogen

Best Reinvention: Brass Bar Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick Courtesy Brass Bar Brass Bar When Gerard Craft announced last October that he was closing Taste by Niche, his 12-year-old cocktail spot in the Central West End, barflies mourned the end of an era, and with good reason. The original Taste, located next to Craft’s original flagship restaurant in Benton Park, had heralded the beginning of something new in St. Louis, a move from sticky-sweet drinks to cocktails with true sophistication — and was promptly named one of the 10 best news bars in the country by no less than Esquire. Somehow, Taste’s revolutionary spirit survived the tiny bar’s move to bigger digs (and a food menu all its own) in the Central West End, where it was a popular late-night spot for a decade. All good things come to an end — but what makes this story not just the usual requiem for a nightspot is what happened next. Rather than transform the space into yet another reservations-focused restaurant in a neighborhood filled with them, Craft stuck with the original idea and reopened as … a bar. Brass Bar (4584 Laclede Avenue, 314-361-1200) retains Taste’s dim lighting and striking good looks, as well as a sophisticated list of cocktails. The difference is that now it feels even more like a place to drop by yet still a place to linger: You can have an aperitif while you wait for a table at adjoining Brasserie or a digestif once you’ve finished your meal there — or stay put the whole night and order off Brasserie’s menu, only without the formality of dinner. Maybe think of Brass Bar as a wine bar for people who love food. Who doesn’t love that? —Sarah Fenske