706 De Mun Ave, Clayton; louiedemun.com

Louie has excellent pasta. Its Calabrian sausage and broccolini cavatelli, for instance, is so delicious there are nearly riots in the streets of DeMun when it goes away for the season. When peach season comes around, you see every table filled with gorgeous plates of the restaurant's signature prosciutto and Parmigiano-Reggiano, accented with the fruit. You can practically hear the city buzzing about it. Wood-fired pizzas are the standard of the form, while the Roman gnocchi with pork ragù and bechamel might be the most perfect comfort food in all of St. Louis. Whatever fish is served on any given day is bound to be a winning choice. The roasted chicken makes you understand how extraordinary a perfectly golden bird can be. Louie offers too many culinary delights to name, yet they still play a supporting role in the story of why this neighborhood gem is the best restaurant in town. Owner Matt McGuire, whose revered King Louie's was one of the most formative restaurants in creating the city's current vibrant dining scene, understands hospitality on a level that's almost superhuman. Even when Louie is buzzing at full capacity — which is basically every moment the doors are open — he has a way of making every single diner feel as if they are the most important person in the room. With server extraordinaire Jordan VanZandt by his side, McGuire approaches each evening as if he is welcoming guests to the best dinner party of their lives, and he does this night in and night out with an ease that seems like second nature. It gives a special energy to the space and makes you understand that Louie is iconic not because of any one thing but because of the way the combination of things makes you feel. And that feeling is what makes it truly remarkable. —Cheryl Baehr