Jason Momoa Keeps It South City on His Visit to St. Louis

The hunky movie star is in town to promote his Meili Vodka at Dierbergs, with appearances at the local grocer's store in Des Peres yesterday and ones planned today in Crestwood and Chesterfield. But first, the Hawaiian-born Momoa apparently had lunch at an RFT-approved counter-service spot — Buzz's Hawaiian Grill, our recent choice for "Best Fast-Casual Restaurant."
Owner Thomas "Buzz" Moore posted a photo with Momoa on Facebook yesterday. "You never know who might swim up to Buzz's Hawaiian Grill," he wrote.
The lunch was private, according to Moore's post, but apparently caused a bit of, well, buzz. "Thought he was in the neighborhood," one local wrote in the comments. "Lots of black SUVs, plus a food truck in our neighborhood is a rarity."
Indeed. And now we can't help but wonder where in St. Louis we're going to see Jason Momoa next. Have a Momoa sighting? Send tips and pics to [email protected].
