Jason Momoa Keeps It South City on His Visit to St. Louis

The Aquaman star is just like us: He likes Buzz's

By on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 7:56 am

When Jason Momoa came to St. Louis yesterday, he didn't stick to the Ritz-Carlton or the streets of Ladue. Instead, he dined at a favorite spot among the denizens of Tower Grove East.

The hunky movie star is in town to promote his Meili Vodka at Dierbergs, with appearances at the local grocer's store in Des Peres yesterday and ones planned today in Crestwood and Chesterfield. But first, the Hawaiian-born Momoa apparently had lunch at an RFT-approved counter-service spot — Buzz's Hawaiian Grill, our recent choice for "Best Fast-Casual Restaurant."

Owner Thomas "Buzz" Moore posted a photo with Momoa on Facebook yesterday. "You never know who might swim up to Buzz's Hawaiian Grill," he wrote.

The lunch was private, according to Moore's post, but apparently caused a bit of, well, buzz. "Thought he was in the neighborhood," one local wrote in the comments. "Lots of black SUVs, plus a food truck in our neighborhood is a rarity."

Indeed. And now we can't help but wonder where in St. Louis we're going to see Jason Momoa next. Have a Momoa sighting? Send tips and pics to [email protected].

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
