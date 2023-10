Jason Momoa Keeps It South City on His Visit to St. Louis

When Jason Momoa came to St. Louis yesterday, he didn't stick to the Ritz-Carlton or the streets of Ladue. Instead, he dined at a favorite spot among the denizens of Tower Grove East.The hunky movie star is in town to promote his Meili Vodka at Dierbergs , with appearances at the local grocer's store in Des Peres yesterday and ones planned today in Crestwood and Chesterfield. But first, the Hawaiian-born Momoa apparently had lunch at an RFT-approved counter-service spot — Buzz's Hawaiian Grill , our recent choice for "Best Fast-Casual Restaurant."Owner Thomas "Buzz" Moore posted a photo with Momoa on Facebook yesterday. "You never know who might swim up to Buzz's Hawaiian Grill," he wrote.The lunch was private, according to Moore's post, but apparently caused a bit of, well, buzz. "Thought he was in the neighborhood," one local wrote in the comments. "Lots of black SUVs, plus a food truck in our neighborhood is a rarity."Indeed. And now we can't help but wonder where in St. Louis we're going to see Jason Momoa next. Have a Momoa sighting? Send tips and pics to [email protected]