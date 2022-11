Dewey's, Crown Candy and More Join St. Louis CITY SC Vendor List

click to enlarge Mabel Suen DD Mau's delectable Vietnamese cuisine is one of the many newly announced dining options at CITYPARK

Cheryl Baehr Dave Sandusky, Steve Ewing, Loryn Nalic and Gerard Craft discuss CITY Flavor with team officials.

When CITYPARK hosts its first professional soccer game on Wednesday, it will have an array of local food for fans to enjoy.And that's maybe an understatement. CITYPARK won’t just offer some Kaldi’s Coffee here and some Steve’s Hot Dogs there. The entire stadium will be full –– 100 percent full –– of food and beverages vendors from across the St. Louis area.In October, the team first previewed its CITY Flavor program with four initial partners : Balkan Treat Box, BEAST Craft BBQ Co., Steve’s Hot Dogs and Niche Food Group.On Monday morning, the team shared a list of 20 additional area food and beverage vendors that will be represented in the brand-new Downtown West MLS stadium.The list of offerings includes a wide range of St. Louis staples, such as Dewey’s Pizza, the Block, Mayo Ketchup, DD Mau, Pie Guy, Padrinos Mexican Restaurant, Nudo House, Anthonino’s Taverna, Wally’s, Malinche, Farmtruk, Ices Plain & Fancy, the Fattened Caf, Bold Spoon Creamery, Chez Ali, Kaldi’s Coffee, Crown Candy Kitchen, G&W Sausage and Meats and the G.O.A.T. Brand.The food will be available in 52 locations across the stadium when CITYPARK holds its first professional game Wednesday. After flooding and electrical issues delayed the stadium opening over a month, City SC 2 will take the pitch against German team Bayer 04 Leverkusen in a friendly match.When the MLS team arrives in 2023, it will be the first to have a stadium with 100 percent local offerings . The stadium will also offer advanced technology for food orders, including digital menu boards, walkout markets and mobile wallet-pay technologies.Since the St. Louis MLS team was announced in 2019, the team received more than10,000 suggestions from community members, ultimately whittling the list down to 24 selections. The team says it will continue to expand its offerings by the time the MLS team starts play in 2023.“We traveled around the region to taste the food and meet the people behind these restaurants, and we want to encourage fans to do the same,” St. Louis CITY SC's chief flavor officer Gerard Craft said in a press release. “From family-owned restaurants to food trucks, the CITY Flavor program showcases how restaurants of all kinds can thrive in St. Louis. Fans will get a real sense of the high caliber of food from our diverse St. Louis restaurant community during the matchday experience.”