Dewey's, Crown Candy and More Join St. Louis CITY SC Vendor List

St. Louis' MLS team reveals 20 more local food partners

By on Mon, Nov 14, 2022 at 3:16 pm


click to enlarge DD Mau's delectable Vietnamese cuisine is one of the many newly announced dining options at CITYPARK - Mabel Suen
Mabel Suen
DD Mau's delectable Vietnamese cuisine is one of the many newly announced dining options at CITYPARK

When CITYPARK hosts its first professional soccer game on Wednesday, it will have an array of local food for fans to enjoy.

And that's maybe an understatement. CITYPARK won’t just offer some Kaldi’s Coffee here and some Steve’s Hot Dogs there. The entire stadium will be full –– 100 percent full –– of food and beverages vendors from across the St. Louis area.

In October, the team first previewed its CITY Flavor program with four initial partners: Balkan Treat Box, BEAST Craft BBQ Co., Steve’s Hot Dogs and Niche Food Group.

On Monday morning, the team shared a list of 20 additional area food and beverage vendors that will be represented in the brand-new Downtown West MLS stadium.

The list of offerings includes a wide range of St. Louis staples, such as Dewey’s Pizza, the Block, Mayo Ketchup, DD Mau, Pie Guy, Padrinos Mexican Restaurant, Nudo House, Anthonino’s Taverna, Wally’s, Malinche, Farmtruk, Ices Plain & Fancy, the Fattened Caf, Bold Spoon Creamery, Chez Ali, Kaldi’s Coffee, Crown Candy Kitchen, G&W Sausage and Meats and the G.O.A.T. Brand.


The food will be available in 52 locations across the stadium when CITYPARK holds its first professional game Wednesday. After flooding and electrical issues delayed the stadium opening over a month, City SC 2 will take the pitch against German team Bayer 04 Leverkusen in a friendly match.

When the MLS team arrives in 2023, it will be the first to have a stadium with 100 percent local offerings. The stadium will also offer advanced technology for food orders, including digital menu boards, walkout markets and mobile wallet-pay technologies.
Related
Steve's Hot Dogs is among the local restaurants tapped to serve fans at the city's new soccer stadium.

St. Louis CITY SC Will Be the Only MLS Club with All-Local Concessions: Steve's Hot Dogs, Balkan Treat Box and BEAST Craft BBQ are among the highlights


Since the St. Louis MLS team was announced in 2019, the team received more than10,000 suggestions from community members, ultimately whittling the list down to 24 selections. The team says it will continue to expand its offerings by the time the MLS team starts play in 2023.

“We traveled around the region to taste the food and meet the people behind these restaurants, and we want to encourage fans to do the same,” St. Louis CITY SC's chief flavor officer Gerard Craft said in a press release. “From family-owned restaurants to food trucks, the CITY Flavor program showcases how restaurants of all kinds can thrive in St. Louis. Fans will get a real sense of the high caliber of food from our diverse St. Louis restaurant community during the matchday experience.”

click to enlarge Dave Sandusky, Steve Ewing, Loryn Nalic and Gerard Craft discuss CITY Flavor with team officials. - Cheryl Baehr
Cheryl Baehr
Dave Sandusky, Steve Ewing, Loryn Nalic and Gerard Craft discuss CITY Flavor with team officials.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Review: Bistro La Floraison Is the Embodiment of the French Experience

By Cheryl Baehr

Bistro La Floraison offers the quintessential French experience.

Grab Your Bougiest Pals: A Ski Chalet Experience Is Opening at Le Méridien

By Rosalind Early

The Chalet Room.

Katie's Pizza Is Again Shipping Nationwide This Holiday Season

By Monica Obradovic

You can now have Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria's frozen pizzas shipped nationwide.

Specialty Schnucks Focused on Organic Items Opening This Spring

By Jaime Lees

Eatwell Market by Schnucks is coming soon to Chesterfield Valley.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Bistro La Floraison Is the Embodiment of the French Experience

By Cheryl Baehr

Bistro La Floraison offers the quintessential French experience.

First Look: Koibito Poke Brings Healthful Poke Bowls to Des Peres

By Cheryl Baehr

The Koibito Poke bowl is one of the many offerings now available at the first St. Louis area Koibito Poke.

St. Louis Standards: Gus' Pretzels Is Peak St. Louis — with a Twist

By Cheryl Baehr

Gus and Laura Koebbe are proud to keep the family's legacy going strong.

Review: Clara B’s Kitchen Table Is a Stunning Homage to Scratch Cooking

By Cheryl Baehr

Some Clara B’s Kitchen Table favorites including the breakfast sandwich, French toast, quiche, autumn cobb salad, and biscuits and gravy.
More

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us