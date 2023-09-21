Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Golden Gems Cancels Collab With Clementine's Creamery

The retailer said it "could not in good conscience" move forward

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 2:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Golden Gems and Clementine's Creamery had previously announced a merchandise and ice cream collaboration that would have launched last Friday.
COURTESY PHOTO
Golden Gems and Clementine's Creamery had previously announced a merchandise and ice cream collaboration that would have launched last Friday.
A collaboration between St. Louis microcreamery Clementine's Naughty & Nice Ice Cream and feminist retail brand Golden Gems has been abruptly called off.

The two brands had previously announced a collaboration called "Ice Cream Slut" inspired by Golden Gems' cheeky branding. It would have included ice cream flavors such as Gooey Baddie Cake and Hot Midwest Honey, in addition to a line of apparel and accessories.

A press release sent to reporters on September 7 said the collaboration would launch September 15. That date came and went with no word — until today.

On Instagram, Golden Gems owners Susan Logsdon and Amanda Helman posted a vague explanation about the collaboration's cancellation. They apologized for the late update but said they had been "busy talking to our attorney."

The post has since been deleted. In full, it read:

"We received information. We brought the information to Clementine's Creamery ownership. As a result of that conversation, we decided we could not in good conscience move forward with the collaboration. The planned collaboration between Golden Gems and Clementine's Creamery has been canceled.

We did not make this decision lightly, but we made it confidently. We are disappointed as what we created together was exciting. We couldn't wait for you all to see it. The hardest decisions to make are usually the most important."

RFT reached out to Golden Gems' marketing manager, who said Golden Gems is not able to comment further.

When reached by email, Clementine's Creamery stated simply: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the collaboration has been cancelled."
Related
Two doors down? There's gonna be a cocktail bar.

Golden Gems Is Opening a Cocktail Bar — Hidden Gem: Owners Susan Logsdon and Amanda Helman are expanding their empire again

Related
Marc Maron and Steve Scariano at Euclid Records over the weekend

Marc Maron Visits St. Louis and Falls in Love With Us, Basically: He shouted-out Euclid Records, Akar, Frida's, Small Batch and more on his podcast today

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

2 St. Louis County Chick-fil-A Stores Close for Renovations

By Sarah Fenske

What the cluck?

King & I Set to Reopen This Week in Richmond Heights

By Jessica Rogen

The King & I opens at 8039 Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights on Wednesday.

Jovick Brothers Burgers Is Already Making Regulars in Princeton Heights

By Jessica Rogen

Jovick Brothers Burgers serves burgers, chicken, glizzies, a few vegan dishes and more in Princeton Heights.

Lefty's in Chesterfield Has the Right Stuff

By Cheryl Baehr

Lefty’s offerings are for the true-blue bagel lovers out there.

Also in Food & Drink

Lefty's in Chesterfield Has the Right Stuff

By Cheryl Baehr

Lefty’s offerings are for the true-blue bagel lovers out there.

Fourth City Serves Extraordinary All-Wood Smoked Meats in Fortune Teller Bar

By Cheryl Baehr

Fourth City Barbecue’s all-wood smoked meats are different than most barbecued meats on offer in St. Louis.

My Marie Serves Up a Soul-Stirring Taste of Port-au-Prince

By Cheryl Baehr

My Marie Restaurant features the Haitian cuisine of its owner’s homeland.

Salsa Rosada Is a Home Run in Midtown

By Cheryl Baehr

Salsa Rosada offers Venezuelan and Colombian cuisine.

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us