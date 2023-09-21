Golden Gems Cancels Collab With Clementine's Creamery

COURTESY PHOTO Golden Gems and Clementine's Creamery had previously announced a merchandise and ice cream collaboration that would have launched last Friday.

"We received information. We brought the information to Clementine's Creamery ownership. As a result of that conversation, we decided we could not in good conscience move forward with the collaboration. The planned collaboration between Golden Gems and Clementine's Creamery has been canceled.



We did not make this decision lightly, but we made it confidently. We are disappointed as what we created together was exciting. We couldn't wait for you all to see it. The hardest decisions to make are usually the most important."





A collaboration between St. Louis microcreamery Clementine's Naughty & Nice Ice Cream and feminist retail brand Golden Gems has been abruptly called off.The two brands had previously announced a collaboration called "Ice Cream Slut" inspired by Golden Gems' cheeky branding. It would have included ice cream flavors such as Gooey Baddie Cake and Hot Midwest Honey, in addition to a line of apparel and accessories.A press release sent to reporters on September 7 said the collaboration would launch September 15. That date came and went with no word — until today.On Instagram, Golden Gems owners Susan Logsdon and Amanda Helman posted a vague explanation about the collaboration's cancellation. They apologized for the late update but said they had been "busy talking to our attorney."The post has since been deleted. In full, it read:reached out to Golden Gems' marketing manager, who said Golden Gems is not able to comment further.When reached by email, Clementine's Creamery stated simply: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the collaboration has been cancelled."