Ramsay's Kitchen Serves a 'Globally Inspired Menu' Atop the Four Seasons

After a highly exclusive soft opening phase in April that left the public eagerly anticipating the grand opening, Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay has finally opened at the Four Seasons St. Louis at 999 North Second Street in downtown St. Louis and is now accepting reservations from the general public.

“St. Louis is an incredible foodie destination, with its own vibrant Midwest flavours and influences,” Ramsay in a release. “I’m delighted to open Ramsay’s Kitchen at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, a stunning restaurant with amazing views of the Gateway Arch and famed Mississippi River. It really is the perfect location for family celebrations, date nights and breaking bread with friends.”



click to enlarge Courtesy Ramsay's Kitchen Beef wellington.

The globally inspired menu offers some of Ramsay’s renowned entrees like his famous beef Wellington, along with pan-seared scallops, crispy skin salmon and fish and chips. Appetizer offerings include tuna tartare, jumbo lump crab cake, and a twist on St. Louis-style ribs. For dessert, look out for British classics such as sticky toffee pudding, vanilla mascarpone cheesecake and more.

“The team at Four Seasons St. Louis is thrilled to welcome chef Ramsay to St. Louis, and excited for both locals and hotel guests to enjoy his internationally inspired menu,” Alper Oztok, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, said in a release. “Reflecting chef Ramsay’s relentless pursuit of excellence, this restaurant offers elevated cuisine in a sophisticated setting. It is a fantastic addition to the hotel, bringing fresh creativity and innovation that further heightens the overall guest experience.”



click to enlarge Courtesy Ramsay's Kitchen Gordon Ramsay has brought his culinary talent to St. Louis.

Formerly home to Cinder House, the space on the eighth floor of the hotel seats over 250 guests with multiple dining areas, including a bar and lounge, a main dining room, a beautiful patio and outdoor bar overlooking the Mississippi River and Gateway Arch, along with two private event spaces. AO, an interior design and architecture firm based in California, conceptualized the space with a warm color palette of navy, sienna and cream, along with cozy, upscale furnishings like leather banquettes and chairs, bronze accents, smoked glass mirrors and a floor-to-ceiling glass wine case separating the dining room from the bar.

“The design elements evoke the warmth and effortless sophistication of Gordon Ramsay’s cooking style, along with his bold persona,” the release states. “At the same time, they pay homage to the local culture and landscape with design finishes native to the region. There is also a strong focus on elements that reflect the surrounding rivers, such as in the custom carpeting and bespoke artwork.” In addition, Ramsay’s monogram has been interwoven with the “confluence of rivers that is distinctive to St. Louis,” in a commissioned artwork covering the back wall.

Reservations are now available to the general public on OpenTable.

