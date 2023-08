St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: July 2023

click to enlarge Braden McMakin Idol Wolf features Spanish-inspired, chef-drive fare with an emphasis on seafood.

Among the many reasons to be excited for the forthcoming, its restaurant is a convincing one. Idol Wolf, which opened July 25 for dinner service, is a Spanish-inspired spot led, notably, by Executive Chef Matthew Daughaday, recently of Juniper and Reed's American Table.Daughaday put together a menu intended to showcase a kind of Spanish cuisine not much seen in St. Louis while still being supremely unintimidating for uninitiated diners."I just look forward to people coming down here," he told the RFT last month . "It's the perfect place in time for downtown St. Louis."But that wasn't the only interesting spot to open up in region in July. Others include Anita Abdul-Karim's Anita Cafe & Bar and Ono Ikanone and Justice Johnson's Levels Nigerian Cuisine. The restaurant, which features cuisine from Lagos, is intended to give St. Louisans the food and drink of Ikanone's heritage. "We want the smells and taste to transport you to the streets of Lagos," he said.We can hardly wait to go there.