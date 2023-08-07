St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: July 2023

Daughaday put together a menu intended to showcase a kind of Spanish cuisine not much seen in St. Louis while still being supremely unintimidating for uninitiated diners.
"I just look forward to people coming down here," he told the RFT last month. "It's the perfect place in time for downtown St. Louis."
But that wasn't the only interesting spot to open up in region in July. Others include Anita Abdul-Karim's Anita Cafe & Bar and Ono Ikanone and Justice Johnson's Levels Nigerian Cuisine. The restaurant, which features cuisine from Lagos, is intended to give St. Louisans the food and drink of Ikanone's heritage. "We want the smells and taste to transport you to the streets of Lagos," he said.
We can hardly wait to go there.
Openings
Anita Cafe & Bar, Midtown
Berry Box Superfood Bar, Midtown
Buzzetta’s Italian Café, Chesterfield
Caribbean Soul, Carondelet
Chilanguita Mexican Kitchen, Lindenwood Park
Fourth City Barbecue, Benton Park West
Idol Wolf, Downtown West
Kimchi Guys, Edwardsville
Levels Nigerian Cuisine, Downtown West
Los Incas Peruvian Restaurant, O'Fallon
Mainlander, Central West End
Riccardo’s On Broadway, Near North Riverfront
Speakeasy Parlor, Maryville, Illinois
Sneaky's Bar & Burger Joint, Edwardsville, Illinois
Medina Mediterranean Grill, Covenant Blu-Grand Center
Closings
CC's Vegan Spot, Princeton Heights
The Greek Kitchen, Kirkwood
Juniper, Central West End
MARSH Grocery and Diner, Carondelet
PuraVegan Kitchen, Dabaliviere Place
