St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: July 2023

International flavors ruled restaurant openings last month

By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 12:04 pm

click to enlarge Idol Wolf seafood dish.
Braden McMakin
Idol Wolf features Spanish-inspired, chef-drive fare with an emphasis on seafood.
Among the many reasons to be excited for the forthcoming 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis (1528 Locust Street), its restaurant is a convincing one. Idol Wolf, which opened July 25 for dinner service, is a Spanish-inspired spot led, notably, by Executive Chef Matthew Daughaday, recently of Juniper and Reed's American Table.

Daughaday put together a menu intended to showcase a kind of Spanish cuisine not much seen in St. Louis while still being supremely unintimidating for uninitiated diners.

"I just look forward to people coming down here," he told the RFT last month. "It's the perfect place in time for downtown St. Louis."

But that wasn't the only interesting spot to open up in region in July. Others include Anita Abdul-Karim's Anita Cafe & Bar and Ono Ikanone and Justice Johnson's Levels Nigerian Cuisine. The restaurant, which features cuisine from Lagos, is intended to give St. Louisans the food and drink of Ikanone's heritage. "We want the smells and taste to transport you to the streets of Lagos," he said.

We can hardly wait to go there.

Openings
Anita Cafe & Bar, Midtown
Berry Box Superfood Bar, Midtown
Buzzetta’s Italian Café, Chesterfield
Caribbean Soul, Carondelet
Chilanguita Mexican Kitchen, Lindenwood Park
Fourth City Barbecue, Benton Park West
Idol Wolf, Downtown West
Kimchi Guys, Edwardsville
Levels Nigerian Cuisine, Downtown West
Los Incas Peruvian Restaurant, O'Fallon
Mainlander, Central West End
Riccardo’s On Broadway, Near North Riverfront
Speakeasy Parlor, Maryville, Illinois
Sneaky's Bar & Burger Joint, Edwardsville, Illinois
Medina Mediterranean Grill, Covenant Blu-Grand Center

Closings
CC's Vegan Spot, Princeton Heights
The Greek Kitchen, Kirkwood
Juniper, Central West End
MARSH Grocery and Diner, Carondelet
PuraVegan Kitchen, Dabaliviere Place

Did we miss one? Let us know in the comments.
Related
The interior at Anita Cafe.

Anita Cafe and Bar Adds Inspired Lebanese Fare to Locust Street: The Midtown cafe from Anita Abdul-Karim draws inspiration from her heritage and past career as a dietitian

Related
Dishes at Idol Wolf include a seafood paella.

Idol Wolf Brings Spanish-Inspired, Chef-Driven Fare to Downtown St. Louis: The new restaurant and bar at 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis will open July 25

Related
Ono Ikanone and his wife, Justice Johnson, are the co-owners of Levels.

Levels Nigerian Cuisine Will Bring a Taste of Lagos to St. Louis: The restaurant will open on Washington Avenue in July


Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
