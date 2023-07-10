Britt Barbie Announces Meet and Greet in St. Charlies

If you're interested in meeting the mind behind the most controversial song about punctuation since Vampire Weekend's "Oxford Comma," you are in luck.
We're talking, of course, about St. Charles' own Britt Barbie, who announced she'll be holding an in-person event as well as a TikTok concert next month.
Barbie shot to social media stardom earlier last year with "Period Ahh, Period Uhh," a song that earned as many accolades as it did criticisms for what many saw as her imitating Black women.
Undeterred, Barbie announced she would be headlining the new Queens of the Lou Music Festival, scheduled to happen at Off Broadway on August 19.
However, this too drew criticism because Barbie is from St. Charles, which many said precluded her from being a Lou queen. She promptly pulled out of the show.
But for all your "Period Ahh Period Uhh" diehards out there, worry not. Her meet and greet is happening at The Spot (8816 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Charles).
The all ages event going down at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 12. For more info, check out her Instagram page or call 314-374-3307.
