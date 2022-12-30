Bold Prediction: St. Louis Will Ride the NA Brew Wave

Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023

By on Fri, Dec 30, 2022 at 10:08 am

WellBeing beers
Courtesy WellBeing Brewing Co.
St. Louis is at the center of the NA brew trend.

The nonalcoholic beer market is on a tear, with nonalcoholic brew sales having increased by 90 percent in the past decade and growth that looks like it will outpace traditional beer sales in years to come. St. Louis is in a prime position to capitalize on the trend.

St. Louis seems to have already embraced the NA brew trend, unlike other cities where a lot of bars and restaurants, even upscale ones, respond with befuddlement when asked if they serve an NA brew. I can't remember the last time I was at a bar here in town — even the grodiest of the grody — that didn't have at least a Busch NA. Usually places in town not only have an NA on offer but something that will surprise you friends with its quality if you convince them to order one.

St. Louis event promoter and entrepreneur Josh "Loyal" Grigaitis has consulted on NA product launches throughout the country, and WellBeing brews, the country's first craft NA brewery, is based in the metro area.

This city has always punched way above its weight in the beer game. As more and more of those beers are of the NA persuasion, St. Louis is well positioned to ride that 0.5-percent-or-less wave.

Welcome to Bold Predictions for 2023, an effort to forecast what the future holds for the St. Louis region.

Related

Bold Predictions for St. Louis in 2023: Peer into the crystal ball to discover what the future holds for our region


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs

By Sarah Fenske

The house known as the "Magic Chef Mansion" was built in 1908.

Protesters Arrested at Moolah Shriners Meeting Allege Assault

By Sarah Fenske

Protester Sasha Monik, dressed as Santa, can be seen in a video filmed by a fellow protester getting shoved by a Shriner.

Mark McCloskey Loses Again in Bid to Reclaim Guns

By Monica Obradovic

Mark McCloskey has lost his battle to get his guns back.

St. Louis Mayor Signs Guaranteed Basic Income Bill

By Monica Obradovic

File photo of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Also in News

Hartmann: Take Our 2022 News Quiz

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens memorable 2022 campaign ad.

St. Louisans Are the Most Generous Missourians, Study Finds

By Monica Obradovic

Residents of St. Louis County donate 2.07 percent of their income a year, according to a study by SmartAsset.

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Updated: Abortions Could Be Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us