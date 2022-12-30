Bold Predictions for St. Louis in 2023

click to enlarge Anna L. Hanford

As dawn breaks on a new year, we all hope that things will be better, or even better if your year didn't suck ass, this time around the sun. But if you're the impatient type, and you don't want to wait to find out what's going to happen, rise or ruin, rest assured that we have a solution for you: this article.

We've put together the RFT brain trust and thought hard about what's going to happen this year. Read on to discover our predictions — if you dare.

