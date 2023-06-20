St. Lous Dumpster Watch: Shaw Neighborhood (Again)

An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness

By on Tue, Jun 20, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge A previous dumpster watch fiasco got cleaned up.
COURTESY PHOTO
A previous dumpster watch fiasco got cleaned up.

Dumpster Watch

Location: Shaw neighborhood

This is: the prettiest, albeit broken, dumpster in all of St. Louis

What happened: The bottom of this dumpster rotted out, but people were still using it. RFT wrote about it for a previous Dumpster Watch.

So the RFT got the city to act?: LOL. No.

Why it's all spruced up: Neighbors decided to make the best of the decrepit dumpster while waiting for the city to fix it.

Where they throw their trash: There's another dumpster just out of frame.

Stench factor: 0 (out of 10)

