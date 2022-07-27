Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

The RFT's Guide to Missouri's Outlandish Primary Election

Gun-toting Senate candidates, accused sexual predators and more dominate this year's elections

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 5:14 pm

The Missouri primaries are going to be a mess. Check your polling place and cast your ballot.

The Missouri primary is on Tuesday, August 2, and several races, particularly the Republican battle for the Missouri Senate seat, have drawn national attention. One reason is that candidates Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt both released campaign ads that featured them wielding guns or blow torches. These were just another in a long line of stunts to try and get Trump's endorsement. Here is your guide to all the craziness:
But Republicans aren't the only group competing for the Senate seat. The Democratic race has been one to watch as Trudy Busch Valentine avoids speaking to voters but gains momentum in the polls including surprising endorsements:
In a more local race, U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) is going up against Steven Roberts, a state senator who has been credibly accused of sexual assault and rape by two women. More moderate Democrats, including former First Congressional District Congressman Lacy Clay have been supporting him via sloppily managed PACs. Read more here:

Then there is the Second Congressional District, a Republican stronghold, where Trish Gunby and Ray Reed are fighting it out for the Democratic nomination. But the real fight will be when one of them takes on incumbent U.S. Representative Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin) in the general:
As we watch the show unfold, keep in mind that there have been some changes to local districts, and your polling place may have changed.
And just recently, the St. Louis Mayor announced her endorsement.
