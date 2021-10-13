In a year and a half that’s been about as joyless as it gets, there’s something about the breezy, carefree feel of sipping afrozen beverage that makes everything seem a touch brighter. This adult slushy bar is the fun and whimsy we need, but it balances it with the seriousness of a proper drink — also imperative in these trying times. A whiskey sour enlivened with blood orange puree or a gin and tonic infused with hibiscus served at the consistency of a Slurpee just makes imbibing feel like a special treat. It’s these little glimmers of joy that are going to get us through. —