CODES' Blueberry Gooey Butter Gummies Hit Like Cake Can't

click to enlarge Zooie Green CODES' new blueberry gooey cake gummies are an ode to St. Louis' beloved dessert.

Having moved to St. Louis not so long ago, I recently learned gooey butter cake is a St. Louis delicacy. Now, I’ve always loved gooey butter cake — just never looked into its history.

So when CODES announced a new St. Louis-flavored gummy — blueberry gooey butter cake — earlier this month, I immediately knew I had to get my hands on it.

CODES’ described its blueberry gooey cake flavor as "rich, sweet, and creamy with an infusion of fresh blueberry flavor" and with a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC, resulting in a "soothing indica gummy."

It was 8 p.m. on a Thursday when I decided it was as good a time as any to see if the edibles lived up to my pastry expectations. Each package comes with six, 20-milligram gummies, each scored for easy portioning. I was cautioned to start with one-fourth of a gummy (five milligrams), so I did. Taking this small of a piece, it was hard to really taste the flavor. I waited an hour and felt nothing. But I have a rather high tolerance.

The next night, I decided I was really going to give them a go. At about 9 p.m., I decided to take three-fourths of the gummy, or 15 milligrams. (Basically what was left over from the night before). This time, the flavor hit. After getting past the sour sugar coating, I tasted blueberry, followed by a hint of vanilla, giving it that cake flavor. It definitely masked the taste of the marijuana, which I prefer. But it didn’t give me that full-on cake flavor I was hoping for.

Sweet tooth not entirely satisfied, I decided to make some cookies for when the munchies hit. So I grabbed some prepared chocolate chip cookie dough, preheated the oven and prepped the cookies. I then turned on season five, episode two of Seinfeld — "The Puffy Shirt,"

Around 10:25 p.m., I felt the high starting to kick in — a calming and relaxing effect, probably enhanced by the edible’s 1:1 CBD to THC ratio. But there’s a dark side to that chill: As I was relaxing and watching my show, I realized I forgot about the cookies, and they were probably burned to a crisp. I ran to the kitchen — only to find I never put them in the oven. Ten minutes later, I finally had some cookies.

Thus satisfied, I felt my eyes getting heavy and my body relaxing as I read a text from my friend who lives in North Carolina. He said, “I’m watching a race in St. Louis.” Me being high, I thought he was in St. Louis and got so excited. He informed me that he was not, so I told him he’d dashed my “high” hopes. That’s when I knew I was peaking. I thought “high hopes" was the funniest thing I could have ever said and started FaceTiming other friends so I could share my brilliance.

After my high shenanigans, I could feel my relaxation turn to tiredness, so I gave my undivided attention to Seinfeld until I drifted away. And let me tell you, as a person who has a hard time staying asleep at night, I slept the entire night.

I would say the CODES’ gummy is relatively similar to other gummies I’ve tried in the past as far as its effects go, but the blueberry gooey cake flavor is definitely a fun twist. But if you’re looking for that true gooey butter cake rich flavor, stick to the bakery section. Though these gummies are good, they don’t take the cake.



Overall, these gummies provided me with a nice, calm and relaxing full-body experience. They were just lacking the sweet cake flavor I was hoping for. But if you’re looking for something new to try, I definitely recommend them.



You can pick up a pack of blueberry gooey cake gummies for $20 at CODES' St. Louis dispensary (11420 Concord Village Avenue; 314-834-0420).