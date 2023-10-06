Broadway Beetlejuice Production Opens at St. Louis' Fox Theatre Tuesday

Who else saw Tim Burton's Beetlejuice and was all like, "Yes, yes! A thousand times, yes!" Just raise your hand.



If it wasn't Lydia Deetz looking fiercer than anyone could in real life while outsider-bonding with a pair of kindly ghosts, then maybe it was the not-so-subtle humor of the Neitherworld Waiting Room, where a dead spirit might exist for what seems like eternity before seeing a caseworker.



Or maybe it was the "Day-O" scene, where the living were puppeted by the dead. Or the thousands of other quirks, humor and inside jokes that Burton used to phenomenal effect in this film (but that kind of went off the rails in some later flicks).



Surely one of those things made it the film you pulled out every Halloween or flipped to whenever it happened to be playing on cable. But if we're really searching for something to complain about, then there's just one problem with the movie: It's a movie. Isn't that a little mainstream?



Well, if that sounds like a problem to you, we have a solution. This week Beetlejuice will be off the silver screen and on stage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1111) as its Broadway iteration hits St. Louis.



You can catch Beetlejuice's antics for $50 to $144 at the Fox through October 19. For tickets and more information, visit fabulousfox.com

