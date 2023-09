click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER There is a non-zero chance that this is what the Factory will actually look like during the show.

From his recurring Bird Up! segments to his penchant for destroying the entire set at the start of each show to his torturing of unwitting celebrity guests, Eric Andre's absurd antics on his eponymous Adult Swim program ruthlessly skewer talk show convention while at the same time serving as damn entertaining television.Since premiering in 2012,has been an off-the-wall showcase of bizarre non-sequiturs, vicious satire and surreal humor that takes no prisoners and leaves a path of literal and figurative destruction in its wake.Andre's standup comedy, as exemplified by his debut standup special, Netflix's, is similarly unhinged. See for yourself this Wednesday, October 4, as Andre brings his Eric Andre Explosion tour to the Factory (17105 North Outer Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500).It's anyone's guess what type of trouble he might get up to, but the one certainty is that it will be hilarious.Tickets cost $49.50 to $69.50, and the show starts at 7 p.m. For more details, visit thefactorystl.com