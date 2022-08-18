The Best Things To Do In St. Louis This Weekend, August 19 to August 21

click to enlarge Courtesy Gimme Gimme Disco Party on, St. Louis.

St. Louis knows how to party, and it's time to show off those skills this weekend.Find yourself with a disco fever, hit up a new block party (courtesy of the RFT and Schlafly Beer) or maybe even blast off to the past with a 2010s dance party. The city is your oyster this weekend. Just reach out and take it. Don't forget to check out some arts events during the week, though:

Friday 08/19

Bourbon and Barbecue

Block party is a phrase used to describe a lot of events, but the Riverfront Times and Schlafly Beer have been hard at work building a block party in the truest sense of the word: the Pig & Whiskey festival, a family-friendly celebration of beer, barbecue and bourbon with live music by national artists Tech N9ne, Story of the Year and many more.

Read more here:

The free event begins at 5 p.m. Friday, August 19, and runs through Sunday, August 21, at Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood; pigandwhiskey.com).

Gimme Gimme Disco

A man after midnight might very well be in your future. Gimme Gimme Disco features a full night of ABBA music. If you take a chance on the disco, you'll hear all your ABBA faves as well as other '70s and '80s hits (think the Bee Gees, Cher and Donna Summer). Disco attire is encouraged for all the go-goers. Visit Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Boulevard, thepageant.com/event/gimme-gimme-disco-081922) on Friday, August 19, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets begin at $17. The event is 21 and older.

Date Night

Tired of same-old date night? Check out Date Night at Union Station. It promises all the romance of a night out while offering something different to do. The Plaza at Union Station hosts a night full of drinks, local shopping and live entertainment. You can also buy a VIP package for two that includes a small gift from the Women's Creative, a ride on the St. Louis Wheel, putt-putt golf, a discount to the Angad Arts Hotel and more. There are exclusive experiences available at the date-night extravaganza such as candle pouring with Bolden Candles and an IV vitamin infusion from the Drip Bar Town & Co. Date Night at Union Station takes place at the Plaza at Union Station (1820 Market Street) from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, August 19. It's free to the public, but VIP tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Saturday 08/20

10 out of 10

Delmar Hall is bringing another dance party after Friday's Gimme Gimme Disco. On Saturday, you can again relive the good old days — but this time, we're talking about the days when One Direction was still a band — with Best Night Ever: A 2010s Dance Party. A play on the One Direction song "Best Song Ever," blast forward from the time of disco and into the golden era of pop music. One Direction, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, you name it, and it's there. Dance the night away at Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Boulevard, thepageant.com/event/best-night-ever-082022) on Saturday, August 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17 and available for those 21 and older on Ticketmaster.

ABCs (Art, Beer, Celebration)

The inaugural Brewed Arts Festival is coming to Cherokee Street. Focusing on good beer and good art, the festival will put kegs of unique brews, curated by Saint Louis Hop Shop, at area bars, galleries and shops. A ticket comes with a complimentary glass, so you can taste your way down the street. But also in play is the art part of brewed arts. Screwed Arts Collective curates the works that will be featured. Plus, enjoy live music. The event is both indoors and outdoors. Visit Cherokee Street on Saturday, August 20, from 1 to 5 p.m. for the fest. Tickets are $40 on Eventbrite.

Color Me St. Louis

Celebrate the full scope of St. Louis' architectural beauty with Coloring STL, the Missouri History Museum's newest exhibit. The exhibit is a "kaleidoscope of architecture," featuring iconic landmarks, homes and buildings of St. Louis past. Visitors, however, play a key role in this interactive exhibit: The buildings are all missing color, and guests can add to them right on the walls. Coloring STL tells the stories of 50 structures in the St. Louis area.

For its opening weekend, the museum hosts two keynote programs: Michael Allen, an architectural historian and president of the National Building Arts Center, will join the museum for a conversation on St. Louis' built environment and cultural heritage. The second keynote program features Circus Harmony. Watch a film of the circus performing and then see an architecture-inspired show.

Opening weekend for Coloring STL is Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, mohistory.org/exhibits/coloring-stl). Both keynote programs are at 2 p.m. Allen's conversation takes place on Saturday, and Circus Harmony performs on Sunday. The events are free to attend.

Sunday 08/21

Festie for the Resties

St. Charles brings back its largest arts-and-crafts fair this year: the Festival of the Little Hills, three days of family-friendly fun. Local vendors sell their art, music fills the park and the smells of funnel cake and kettle corn fill the air. Pick the perfect handcrafted gift or take your little one to one of the big bounce houses in the Kids Corner. You can also enjoy magic acts, juggling, circus performers and fire shows spread throughout the day. Local musicians will be on stage for those looking to boogie.

The Festival of the Little Hills takes place in Frontier Park (500 South Riverside Drive, festivalofthelittlehills.com) beginning on Friday, August 19, and running until Sunday, August 21. It is free to attend. Hours for Sunday are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Making Nelly Proud

Nelly's famous lyric "I'm from the Lou, and I'm proud" comes to life this week with the debut of Soulard Art Gallery's STL: A Juried Art Exhibit. The gallery will be focused on city pride with work related to monuments, nature, hidden jewels and history. Soulard Art Gallery will feature 14 resident artists and a variety of artwork in its collection, from sculpture, paintings, photography and jewelry. The exhibit is free. Visit STL: A Juried Art Exhibit at Soulard Art Gallery (2028 South 12th Street, soulardartgallery.com) on Sunday, August 21, from 1 to 5 p.m.