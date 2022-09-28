Best Rapper: 30 Deep Grimeyy Best Of St. Louis

2022

Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick Screenshot via YouTube 30 Deep Grimeyy in his "Dead Goofies" music video. It’s hard for a local rapper to become a hit outside of St. Louis. Only a handful have become national successes –– Nelly, Chingy, Huey and Smino are a few. Now, 30 Deep Grimeyy has joined that exclusive list. A few years ago, he exploded onto the national scene, reaching millions of views on YouTube, recording a song with Lil Baby and receiving a feature in XXL. But Grimeyy isn’t like Nelly, making pop rings with catchy, sing-songy choruses. In an age where Autotune rules, Grimeyy thrives at weaving, rhyming and molding words together. He does so while continuing to represent St. Louis –– wearing his Cardinals hat, shouting out his hometown block, dancing on the Tandy Park playground and calling himself the “voice of St. Louis.” —Benjamin Simon Previous Winners 2003 Chingy

Best (Long Overdue) Vinyl Release: Our Own Oddities 1977-81, the Welders Best Of St. Louis

2022

Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick Phuong Bui The Welders exhibit at the Missouri History Museum. When you think of St. Louis’ musical heritage, you often think of blues and jazz. Yet Punk is just as much a chief export of the river city, even if it’s seldom shared the same rarified air — until recently. Perhaps the biggest surprise to come out of the St. Louis Sound exhibit at the Missouri History Museum was not only the inclusion of the Welders, but the careful attention given to the region’s first all-female punk band. While the ongoing exhibit features many of the names you might expect — Nelly, Chuck Berry, Tina Turner, Jeff Tweedy — the Welders are featured in a major way.



That level of recognition was long overdue. After forming a band as high school students in 1975 Florissant, the Welders recorded an album four years later, only to see it go unreleased due to a manager’s bad business deal. Now decades after they disbanded, the museum show led to interest that helped right that wrong. Our Own Oddities 1977-81 finally came out last year as a collaborative effort between Austrian label Bachelor Records and St. Louis’ own BDR Records, the latter of which had released a self-titled Welders EP in 2010.



The first run predictably sold out in short order, but a second pressing on ruby-red vinyl is available through either label’s website. With full-stop hits such as “P-E-R-V-E-R-T,” “S-O-S Now” and “To Sir With Love,” this essential punk album not only offers a carefully chosen and arranged set of songs recorded during the group’s heyday but acts as a historical document with a cultural impact that will continue to be felt for decades to come. —Joseph Hess

Best Arts and Music Festival: WerQfest Best Of St. Louis

2022

Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick Photo by Andrea Petty, Courtesy WerQFest WerQFest celebrates the Black queer community. The inaugural WerQfest was put together in two weeks by Tre G (Tre’von Griffith) and his husband Shelton Boyd-Griffith in 2020 as a pandemic-safe musical celebration of Black, queer culture — and a way to fill in gaps left by PrideFest. When society eased back into large gatherings in 2021, the virtual event evolved into a live music festival at City Foundry STL hosted by Maxi Glamour, with performances by Eric Donte, Paige Alyssa and even Tre G himself. The fest’s WerQ awards for arts and community advocacy uplift LGBTQ+ creatives and activists by highlighting the impact these individuals have made through their work. Made in collaboration with Jamo Presents, WerQfest 2022 went down in July at the Lot at the Big Top with headlining performances by The Voice season 16 winner Julian King and rapper Sevndeep alongside St. Louis’ own Bates & the Strangers and a lineup of local artists for a marked evolution in the river city’s most exciting multifaceted festival experience. —Joseph Hess

Best Hip-Hop Venue: Blank Space Best Of St. Louis

2022

Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick FILE PHOTO Blank Space also has books in the back of the venue.

Arts and music institution Blank Space (2847 Cherokee Street) highlights the adaptable nature of Cherokee Street denizens. Blank Space is a flexible concert space that can alternatively be a bar, cafe, record shop, bookstore, study hall or, of course, an art gallery. It is also the best hip-hop venue in St. Louis and reflects the roots of a genre born from musical ingenuity with emphasis on community. While some nights are low-key by design, the room often operates as an incubator for groundbreaking shows and parties in the heart of St. Louis, with performances from the likes of DJ Nico Marie, 18andCounting and Blvck Spvde and the Cosmos, to name a few. —Joseph Hess

Best Kids’ Album: Mammal Music, Marko Polo Best Of St. Louis

2022

Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick Screengrab Mark Pagano in his video "Heart Muscle."

Here’s a word of warning: Do not under any circumstances let your kids listen to the debut solo album released earlier this year by longtime local favorite singer-songwriter Mark Pagano of Fire Dog fame and now also known as Marko Polo. It’s not only that they’re going to love the clever, catchy tunes on Mammal Music, though they’ll certainly play them over and over and over again. No, the bigger problem might be that you will get hooked — to the point that you’ll find yourself dropping the kiddos off at school and singing along to “Salamander Moves” before you remember that you are an adult, and you’re alone in a car listening to a song about amphibians. Pagano’s music is not only catchy but also educational. You’ll learn all about those salamanders (“they live both on the land / and in the water — amphibians!”), and you’ll be better for it. So will your kids. So maybe we’ll take our warning back. Listen to this gifted musician’s solo offering. Just do it with restraint. You are not seven years old, no matter how tempting these tunes prove to your ears. —Sarah Fenske

Best Music Venue to Open in the Past 12 Months: St. Louis Music Park Best Of St. Louis

2022

Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick COURTESY ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK St. Louis Music Park.

One of the area’s newest venues, St. Louis Music Park (750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights; 314-451-2244) is located, quite literally, in a converted outdoor ice rink. No, you’re not watching a concert while skating around (though that would be an experience). In spring and summer, the park is a 4,500-seat, $9 million outdoor concert venue with a pavilion and artificial grass. By winter, it is an ice rink located right outside of the Centene Community Ice Center, the practice home of the St. Louis Blues. The venue was initially planned to open in 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic. Its first year open featured a star-studded lineup, including Trippie Redd, Machine Gun Kelly, Wilco, Rod Wave, Quinn XCII and Brett Eldredge. —Benjamin Simon

Best National Splash: Lydia Caesar Best Of St. Louis

2022

Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick TITUS HOUSTON Lydia Caesar.

Last fall, Lydia Caesar watched her music video for “The Ones We Love” make its premiere on BET Soul. It wasn’t Caesar’s first time having a video on BET. The 15-year music veteran saw her videos for “St. Louis” and “Lottery” debut on 106 & Park. “St. Louis” was even introduced by Reggae Son, formerly known as Shorty Da Prince, a St. Louis native. But while those videos had short-lived stints on BET, “The Ones We Love” was put in rotation on the channel. It was a big breakthrough for Caesar, who didn’t exactly think her music career would flourish when she moved to St. Louis from New York City in 2014 for her husband’s work. But that’s precisely what happened. Now, Caesar and her husband run a record label, Sauce Records, and they’ve released albums for MC Tres, Philly Phil and A-Game. “We created the label to give artists shine and because we love the scene,” she told the Post-Dispatch. “They embraced me, and I embraced everybody. St. Louis could be like Atlanta if everybody buckles down and focuses on working together. When somebody next to you wins, you win, too.” —Rosalind Early

Best Place to See Great Singers: Blue Strawberry Best Of St. Louis

2022

Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick COURTESY PHOTO Blue Strawberry is a great place to see excellent singers. When opera sensation Christine Brewer made her cabaret debut last winter after a long career singing on the best stages around the world, there was only one place to see it: the Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue, 314-256-1745). Jim Dolan’s cabaret stage and restaurant in the Central West End has quickly made a name for itself with innovative booking and a roster of terrific performers giving intimate performances both in and out of their elements. One night you might see local favorite singer-songwriter Javier Mendoza, the next it’s a bright young thing more accustomed to the stage of the Muny than an intimate club. And, yes, one night you might see a Wagnerian force to be reckoned with singing the songs her mother taught her — and throwing in her trademark gloriously shattering high notes as well. (Brewer, unsurprisingly, triumphed in her sold-out cabaret run.) With a full menu of dinner options, excellent service and top-notch booking, the Blue Strawberry is both consistently interesting and a great evening out. —Sarah Fenske

Best Record Store: Circa: Now! Records Best Of St. Louis

2022

Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick GOOGLE MAPS Circa: Now! Records. Circa: Now! Records (3238 South Grand Boulevard, 314-728-1440) is by far the coziest record store in St. Louis. It’s also the best. Operating out of a small storefront on South Grand, the store can comfortably fit about six people browsing its impressive inventory at any one time. But into that small space owner Brad Sadl has packed a trove of finds, often at unbeatable prices. Bargain crates with records priced from $3 to $5 dot the shop’s nooks and crannies. The crates are replete with great finds — a $3 After the Gold Rush, anyone? Sadl has a vast knowledge of music history, and rather than use that knowledge to make you feel like a noob, he uses it to ensure you go home with a record you’ll love. In addition to the bargain crates, the store has a well-curated inventory that would impress any collector. Punk, garage and new wave genres are very well represented, but so are rock, pop, hip-hop, obscure blues, jazz, soundtracks … the list goes on. You’ll definitely leave with some new tunes and, given the tight quarters, maybe even a new pal. —Ryan Krull