Best New Cardinals Player: Nolan Gorman Best Of St. Louis

2022

Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick Courtesy Billy Hurst/St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Gorman. These days baseball is all about home runs. But Nolan Gorman doesn’t just hit home runs — he mashes them. Obliterates them. Sends baseballs screaming into the stands. When Gorman hits the ball, it flies off his bat, skying through the air, without any doubt where it’s going. At just 22 years old, Gorman is still learning. He’s struggling to make consistent contact and could use some fine-tuning in the field. But there’s a thrill every time he enters the batter’s box. Our eyes are glued, knowing that with just one pitch, he could very well blast the ball over the left-field wall and send the entire crowd to its feet. The Cardinals can’t seem to shake mediocrity, but Gorman, baseball’s 58th-best prospect, offers hope for the future and a jolt of energy in the meantime. He’s young, he’s talented and he’s the prototypical version of the new home-run-centric MLB — the kind of guy who can wake up the entire stadium with the boom of his bat. —Benjamin Simon

Sports and Recreation Homegrown comedian Kathleen Madigan once described St. Louis as a “beer-drinking, cigarette-smoking, meat-eating town. We are so unhealthy that my youngest sister moved to Seattle and when she got there she saw everyone on bicycles, and she just assumed they’d all gotten DUIs.” OK, we aren’t known for being the healthiest city in the country, but we are avid about our outdoor activities. How else do you explain all the parks, the miles of bike trails and the outstate recreation areas that people flock to every summer? Plus, we are a town that loves our sports. The Cardinals and the Blues are part of the city’s beating heart, and we’re sure to add the returning Battlehawks (or whatever our XFL team name ends up being) and St. Louis City SC to the mix. And while some of us are more outdoorsy than others, you can still get your recreation indoors, with options from bowling to pinball to darts. So for those of you who ride bikes even when you don’t have a DUI, this list is for you. —Rosalind Early

Best Blues Player: Robert Thomas Best Of St. Louis

2022

Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick Scott Rovak/Getty Images/Courtesy St. Louis Blues Robert Thomas. Hokey is often a blur of blue and white on the ice in the Enterprise Center, but if you see a flash of skates as the puck sinks into the net, chances are they belong to Robert Thomas. A breakout star this past year, Thomas scored a rousing 20 goals throughout his time on the ice, securing his spot as the best hope for the Blues’ future. Now freshly signed to an eight-year deal, the Canadian-born forward boasts a wicked shot-on-goal and an eye on the puck, proving an essential part of both defense and offense. General manager Doug Armstrong compared signing him to a long-term deal to the previous commitments he secured from Alex Pietrangelo and Vladimir Tarasenko. Here’s hoping Thomas, too, will lead the team to the Stanley Cup. —Jenna Jones

Best New Stadium: Centene Stadium Best Of St. Louis

2022

Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick Monica Obradovic Centene Stadium. This one was tough to choose. I mean, where can we find a new stadium in St. Louis? Like, a new stadium that could possibly transform St. Louis, revitalize an overlooked part of downtown and host a world-class sports team? We had to dig, but, in the end, we chose the $457.8 million, 22,500-seat stadium being built in Downtown West and already reshaping the neighborhood. You know, the one that will host St. Louis’ newest professional sports team — the St. Louis City SC. Set to open in 2023, Centene Stadium (2100 Market Street) will host Major League Soccer’s 28th franchise and St. Louis’ first in America’s top soccer league. It’s also going to be a badass stadium, with no fan more than 120 feet from the field. Local artist Muhammad “Mvstermind” Austin is in charge of the match-day music and is sourcing a fan-curated playlist. All of these things suggest one of the most intimate, raucous and fun-filled soccer-watching experiences in the country. Centene Stadium is going to be loud, it’s going to be all ours — and we can’t wait. —Benjamin Simon

Best Sports Team: The Surge Best Of St. Louis

2022

Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick Christopher Mikals Photography/STLSurge Marketing St. Louis Surge. St. Louisans craving the sweet swish of net or the heart-quickening tap of the fast dribble should turn off the NBA and orient themselves toward the St. Louis Surge — St. Louis’ only professional basketball team. Founded in 2011, the very-winning Surge has captured two national and six regional championships in just over a decade. The team recently moved to the Global Women’s Basketball Association after dominating the Women’s Blue-Chip Basketball League for seven seasons. The Surge is owned by Khalia Collier, who also happens to be the vice president of community relations for the St. Louis City SC. As with the SC, Collier aims to bring more sports to the city and also to increase interest in women’s ball. —Jessica Rogen

Best Cardinals Player: Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright (tie) Best Of St. Louis

2022

Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick Courtesy Ben Munson/St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols. It’s not a secret that this baseball season will be the last time three great Cardinals players take the field. Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols and Adam Wainwright have been the Holy Trinity of Cardinals baseball for years. Despite Pujols leaving to play for the Los Angeles Angels and the Dodgers, the three have become synonymous with St. Louis baseball. (Some fans have never even seen a Cardinals team without Molina or Wainwright.) Now that’s coming to an end, with all three set to retire at the end of the season. It’s been a bittersweet goodbye to be sure, but this year offered plenty of highlights, from seeing Molina and Pujols pitch for the first time to watching Pujols continuously lap the bases and even double-high-five Nelly. It’s St. Louis magic at its finest, happening under the shadow of the Arch at Busch Stadium. —Jenna Jones

Best Overall St. Louis Athlete: Jayson Tatum Best Of St. Louis

2022

Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick Erik Drost / Flickr Jayson Tatum. Depending on whom you ask, Jayson Tatum may have been the best basketball player in the world this past NBA season. He made first-team all-NBA, averaged nearly 27 points per game and led the Boston Celtics to the finals. Despite the success, Tatum never let people forget where he came from. No, he’s not from Boston. He’s from St. Louis, Missouri. He loves Imo’s and reps the Cardinals. He has a tattoo that reads “St. Louis ’til the world blows.” At his childhood rec center, Sherman Park’s Wohl Recreation Center, he paid for a new hardwood basketball floor and a computer lab and handed out free bookbags. St. Louis hasn’t had an NBA team for nearly 60 years, but this year’s NBA playoffs felt a little different with Jayson Tatum competing on the biggest basketball stage in the world, carrying this city with him. —Benjamin Simon

Best Bike Path: St. Louis Riverfront Trail Best Of St. Louis

2022

Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick Trailnet / Flickr Riverfront Trail. There’s no more efficient way to hit up some of St. Louis’ best and most historic sights than traversing the St. Louis Riverfront Trail atop two wheels. The 15 miles between Chouteau Avenue and the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge include some big ones: the Mississippi River, the Gateway Arch National Park, the Old Courthouse, downtown St. Louis, bridges stretching to East St. Louis and the Mural Mile, which is a floodwall painted by top graffiti artists from around the country. Though some visuals are less than appealing (abandoned industrial buildings, broken glass), that’s the reality of St. Louis, and you can whiz by on the meandering but generally flat asphalt trail on to better views. Along the way, bikers will find rest stops with bathrooms, water and bike racks. Cycling the trail generally takes several hours roundtrip. If that’s not enough of an adventure, you can continue nearly 40 additional miles by crossing Old Chain of Rocks Bridge onto Illinois’ Confluence Trail and Great Rivers Road. —Jessica Rogen

Best Bike Shop: St. Louis BWorks Best Of St. Louis

2022

Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick Courtesy Bike Works BWorks Bicycle shopping is mostly unpleasant extremes. Purchasing a bike from a specialty store is often too expensive for the non-serious cyclist, while the online used-bike market is too chancy. Then there are online stores (too much work to assemble a bike at home) or big-box stores (too unappealing). That leaves the just-right option: St. Louis BWorks (2414 Menard Street, 314-664-0828). Prices at the retail arm of the Soulard-based nonprofit begin around $150 and go up to $400 for fancier specimens, but most fall on the low-to-mid side of that spectrum. All the bikes are used but have been tuned up by the BWorks’ knowledgeable staff, who are also on hand to help customers find the perfect fit for their needs and height. At any time, the shop holds a wide selection of mountain, hybrid/comfort and road bikes as well as kids’ cycles and recumbents, cruisers, trikes and other less-common specimens. The shop also offers biking gear and tune-ups. Proceeds go toward BWorks’ main programs, which enable kids to earn free bicycles and computers and teach cycling skills and computing basics. Knowing the purchase did good makes that new ride that much sweeter. —Jessica Rogen