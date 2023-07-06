St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: June 2023

By the numbers, the restaurant industry is looking good

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 1:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Zanti's Deli
NINA GIRALDO
Zanti's Deli opened last month in Sappington.
June saw some heartbreaks, with longtime Central West End favorite Juniper shutting its doors and Soulard's Sweet Divine saying goodbye. But, by the numbers, the restaurant industry looks to be booming, with more than double the number of openings than closings. That's what we like to see.

Of special note is the opening of Zanti's Deli in Sappington. A new concept from the longtime owners of Roberto's Trattoria, the deli represents a more easygoing way for Roberto and Annette Zanti to keep their feet in the industry door while providing a training ground for their children to get some experience.

For anyone who has sampled either restaurant's fare, that's a relief, indeed.

Related
The Roberto's crew has made its name by delivering superb hospitality.

St. Louis Standards: Roberto's Has the Prime Stuff: The south county trattoria has been an beloved institution for more than three decades


Openings
 Daily Flavors, Festus
Friendship Fli-Hi, Wentzville
Neon Banana, Clayton
Blissfully Popped, Maplewood
Napoli Sea, St. Charles
Zanti’s Deli, Sappington
Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh, Vinita Park
Billy G’s Finer Diner, Chesterfield
Clementine’s, Edwardsville, Illinois
World’s Bistro, St. Peters
Taco Buddha, Kirkwood
Condado Tacos, Downtown
La Calle, Forest Park Southeast
Billy’s on Broadway, Downtown
Tealux Café, Ballwin
The Wood Shack, Soulard
Big Rod's Roadhouse, Waterloo, Illinois
Anita Café & Bar, Midtown
Berry Box Superfood Bar, Midtown

Closings
Lousie's on the Loop, University City
Gather, McKinley Heights
Frankie Tocco’s Pizzeria, St. Charles
The Sweet Divine, Soulard
CC's Vegan Spot, Princeton Heights
Pasta Plus, Clayton
The Greek Kitchen, Kirkwood
Juniper, Central West End

See something we missed? Let us know in the comments.
Related
BerryBox Super Bar serves smoothie bowls and more in the City Foundry STL food hall.

BerryBox Superfood Bar Opens Pop-Up at City Foundry: The fast-casual concept serves smoothie bowls, cold brew coffee and other drinks

Related
Sebastain Montes is the owner of La Calle, a new Mexican restaurant in the Grove.

La Calle Brings Late-Night NorCal Mexican to the Grove: Open until 2 a.m., the restaurant promises to be the perfect place to fuel up before, during or after a night out

Related
Zanti's Deli opened two weeks ago in Sappington.

Zanti’s Deli Offers Italian Sandwiches in South St. Louis County: The Sappington deli opened earlier this month


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Restaurant Openings & Closings articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Your Place Diner Serves Exquisite Soul Food in South City

By Cheryl Baehr

Your Place Diner features fried fish, soul food and barbecue specials, drinks and more.

Donut Drive-In's Chief Donut Maker Thinks the Weed Store Next Door Helps Business

By Ryan Krull

Cory Smith helps make the magic happen at Donut Drive-In.

Top 5 Frozen Custards in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Ted Drewes frozen custard.

Main House Adds Refined But Casual Vibes to St. Charles' Main Street

By Scout Hudson

The Main House replaces Tompkins Riverside on St. Charles Main Street.

Also in Food & Drink

Sum Tea House Adds Striking Milk and Fruit Teas to University City

By Cheryl Baehr

Sum Tea House features a variety of colorful teas.

Donut Drive-In's Chief Donut Maker Thinks the Weed Store Next Door Helps Business

By Ryan Krull

Cory Smith helps make the magic happen at Donut Drive-In.

Fortune Teller Bar's New Owner Wants to Keep Its Cherokee Street Vibe

By Thomas Crone

Fortune Teller Bar has been a Cherokee favorite for 10 years now.

Main House Adds Refined But Casual Vibes to St. Charles' Main Street

By Scout Hudson

The Main House replaces Tompkins Riverside on St. Charles Main Street.
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us