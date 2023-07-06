St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: June 2023

Of special note is the opening of Zanti's Deli in Sappington. A new concept from the longtime owners of Roberto's Trattoria, the deli represents a more easygoing way for Roberto and Annette Zanti to keep their feet in the industry door while providing a training ground for their children to get some experience.
For anyone who has sampled either restaurant's fare, that's a relief, indeed.
Openings
Daily Flavors, Festus
Friendship Fli-Hi, Wentzville
Neon Banana, Clayton
Blissfully Popped, Maplewood
Napoli Sea, St. Charles
Zanti’s Deli, Sappington
Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh, Vinita Park
Billy G’s Finer Diner, Chesterfield
Clementine’s, Edwardsville, Illinois
World’s Bistro, St. Peters
Taco Buddha, Kirkwood
Condado Tacos, Downtown
La Calle, Forest Park Southeast
Billy’s on Broadway, Downtown
Tealux Café, Ballwin
The Wood Shack, Soulard
Big Rod's Roadhouse, Waterloo, Illinois
Anita Café & Bar, Midtown
Berry Box Superfood Bar, Midtown
Closings
Lousie's on the Loop, University City
Gather, McKinley Heights
Frankie Tocco’s Pizzeria, St. Charles
The Sweet Divine, Soulard
CC's Vegan Spot, Princeton Heights
Pasta Plus, Clayton
The Greek Kitchen, Kirkwood
Juniper, Central West End
See something we missed? Let us know in the comments.
