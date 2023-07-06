St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: June 2023

click to enlarge NINA GIRALDO Zanti's Deli opened last month in Sappington.

June saw some heartbreaks, with longtime Central West End favorite Juniper shutting its doors and Soulard's Sweet Divine saying goodbye. But, by the numbers, the restaurant industry looks to be booming, with more than double the number of openings than closings. That's what we like to see.Of special note is the opening of Zanti's Deli in Sappington. A new concept from the longtime owners of Roberto's Trattoria, the deli represents a more easygoing way for Roberto and Annette Zanti to keep their feet in the industry door while providing a training ground for their children to get some experience.For anyone who has sampled either restaurant's fare, that's a relief, indeed.