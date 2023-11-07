St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2023

click to enlarge Jessica Rogen Alex Pifer owns Baked & Boiled Bagels in Soulard.

For her school's high school superlatives, her classmates voted Alex Pifer "most likely to show up with bagels." It's no wonder that some years later she opened a real-deal, New York-style bagel shop, Boiled & Baked, which debuted in Soulard last month."I've always loved bagels," Pifer told the. And she's clearly not alone in that, with several high-profile bagel shops opening lately. Pifer's shop, however, has the honor of being one of the only ones serving boiled bagels in the city proper.Baked & Boiled is part of a formidable list of openings that includes two new biscuit offerings, a cool beer-focused bar in Princeton Heights and the most Las Vegas mini golf joint St. Louis has seen yet. And yes, it offers a ton of food and an indoor Ferris wheel and, of course, you can also get hitched there.Honey Bee's Midtown,Hot Box Cookies,Looking Meadow Cafe,Paris Bánh Mì,The Roastery by Living Millennially,SC Lounge,Sauce on the Side,Urban Kitchen by Share Sweet,Vegan Deli & Butcher,Chicken Out,Honeymoon Chocolates,