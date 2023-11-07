St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2023

St. Louis city finally got some got some New York-style bagels made here

By on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 at 1:23 pm

click to enlarge Alex Pifer owns Baked & Boiled Bagels in Soulard.
Jessica Rogen
Alex Pifer owns Baked & Boiled Bagels in Soulard.
For her school's high school superlatives, her classmates voted Alex Pifer "most likely to show up with bagels." It's no wonder that some years later she opened a real-deal, New York-style bagel shop, Boiled & Baked, which debuted in Soulard last month.

"I've always loved bagels," Pifer told the RFT. And she's clearly not alone in that, with several high-profile bagel shops opening lately. Pifer's shop, however, has the honor of being one of the only ones serving boiled bagels in the city proper.

Baked & Boiled is part of a formidable list of openings that includes two new biscuit offerings, a cool beer-focused bar in Princeton Heights and the most Las Vegas mini golf joint St. Louis has seen yet. And yes, it offers a ton of food and an indoor Ferris wheel and, of course, you can also get hitched there.

Openings
Baked & Boiled, Soulard
The Biscuit Joint, Midtown
Chimera Teas, Tower Grove East
Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Edwardsville, Illinois
Honey Bee's Midtown, Midtown
Hot Box Cookies, O'Fallon, Illinois
Little Lager, Princeton Heights
Looking Meadow Cafe, Maplewood
Magic Mini Golf, Skinker DeBalieviere
Paris Bánh Mì, Skinker DeBaliviere
The Roastery by Living Millennially, Maeystown, Illinois
SC Lounge, Tower Grove South
Sauce on the Side, Cottleville
Topgolf, Midtown
Urban Kitchen by Share Sweet, Chesterfield
Vegan Deli & Butcher, Bevo Mill

Closings
Apotheosis Comics & Lounge, Benton Park West
Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream, Mehlville
Chicken Out, West End
Honeymoon Chocolates, Clayton

Know of one we missed? Let us know in the comments.
Slideshow

Joe Edwards' Magic Mini Golf Opens Friday in the Loop (PHOTOS)

The business will supplement other Edwards' establishments in the Loop, including Blueberry Hill and Peacock Diner.
11 slides
The mini golf has an old-timey, whimsical look. You can slay (or maybe just putt around) the dragon. The dragon's tail. The mini golf course features designs you won't see anywhere else. The mini Ferris wheel came from the Muny — and yes, it really works. If you're into that sort of thing, the ordained staff is eager to marry you on a small stage overlooking the mini golf course.
Click to View 11 slides
This story has been updated.

Email the author at j[email protected]

