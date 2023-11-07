St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2023

"I've always loved bagels," Pifer told the RFT. And she's clearly not alone in that, with several high-profile bagel shops opening lately. Pifer's shop, however, has the honor of being one of the only ones serving boiled bagels in the city proper.
Baked & Boiled is part of a formidable list of openings that includes two new biscuit offerings, a cool beer-focused bar in Princeton Heights and the most Las Vegas mini golf joint St. Louis has seen yet. And yes, it offers a ton of food and an indoor Ferris wheel and, of course, you can also get hitched there.
Openings
Baked & Boiled, Soulard
The Biscuit Joint, Midtown
Chimera Teas, Tower Grove East
Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Edwardsville, Illinois
Honey Bee's Midtown, Midtown
Hot Box Cookies, O'Fallon, Illinois
Little Lager, Princeton Heights
Looking Meadow Cafe, Maplewood
Magic Mini Golf, Skinker DeBalieviere
Paris Bánh Mì, Skinker DeBaliviere
The Roastery by Living Millennially, Maeystown, Illinois
SC Lounge, Tower Grove South
Sauce on the Side, Cottleville
Topgolf, Midtown
Urban Kitchen by Share Sweet, Chesterfield
Vegan Deli & Butcher, Bevo Mill
Closings
Apotheosis Comics & Lounge, Benton Park West
Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream, Mehlville
Chicken Out, West End
Honeymoon Chocolates, Clayton
Know of one we missed? Let us know in the comments.
