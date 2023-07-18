Vibe's Award-Winning Gelato Live Rosin Packs a Flavorful Punch

click to enlarge ACE LOUIE Vibe's Gelato Live Rosin.

As far as concentrates go, live rosin has quickly become the star of the show thanks to its solventless extraction method and purity. Intrigued by its growing popularity, I decided to dive into a live rosin product from the Missouri market, and what's a better candidate than Vibe's award-winning Gelato strain?



This strain made a remarkable market entry. Greenway Magazine nominated it for Strain of the Year in 2022 within five months of Vibe introducing it. The concentrate also earned a nomination for Concentrate of the Year and was awarded Best Hash at the KC CannaFest in April 2023.

One vital question loomed large: Will this strain, one of Vibe's earliest and a personal favorite, remain in the company's cultivation repertoire? As a cannabis enthusiast, I've observed certain beloved strains fade away or be substituted with newer varieties over time. Nevertheless, I held out hope that Vibe recognized the significance of keeping this renowned strain in its arsenal for the foreseeable future.

To answer this, I reached out to Jonathan Milo, the CEO of Vibe, which is based in downtown St. Louis. I was eager to uncover if this adored strain had a secure future, or if we were on the verge of saying goodbye. We'll address this and more, but first, let's break down what sets live rosin apart from the pack of existing concentrates.

Unlike other concentrates like live resin, shatter, sugar wax and live sauce, which have been on the market since legalization, rosin is chemical-free in its extraction. Unlike live resin, typically extracted with a blend of butane and propane solvent, live rosin extraction uses only water, ice and pressure. The process is more laborious than other solvent-based extractions, and it yields a smaller quantity, which is reflected in the higher cost of live rosin. However, in my opinion, the cost is justified given the absence of chemicals and the cleaner, more natural taste compared to other available concentrates.

Given its popularity, Gelato rosin is a quick sell-out. I was fortunate to secure a gram at Proper Cannabis' Bridgeton location. Packaged in a sleek case with pink and blue tones and a distinctive flavor description — "warmed blueberry muffin smothered in Welch's grape jelly" — Vibe's Gelato Live Rosin is sure to captivate any concentrate enthusiast. Cannabis companies often resort to extravagant descriptions as marketing tools. Surprisingly, this one hits the mark. One sniff of this creation, and you'll understand why the description fits so well.

Upon opening the container, apart from the incredible terpene profile, you'll first notice its light yellow color, a desirable attribute for quality rosin. The smell is reminiscent of grape jelly, while the taste is sweet blueberries on the exhale. The Gelato Rosin's terpene profile is unparalleled, and the calming effects combined with its unique flavor make for a remarkable concentrate experience.

Dabbing this hybrid strain provides a soothing balance of indica and sativa. A trial at around 11:30 a.m. alleviated my stress, leaving me feeling revitalized and ready for the day without any drowsiness. After the dab, I enjoyed my usual gym workout, something I find particularly pleasing after using cannabis, thanks to its anti-inflammatory and soreness-alleviation properties. My gym session was followed by a quick visit to 710 Glass Co. in St. Peters, where I wanted to try rolling a "donut," an innovative rosin-smoking method gaining traction on Instagram.

The term "donut" stems from the way the rosin is rolled into a snake shape, placed atop flower and then rolled so the hash sits at the center, creating a donut hole-like appearance. With some advice from the owner of 710 Glass Co. and some YouTube tutorials, I successfully rolled a donut. The donut joint smoked smoothly, burned slowly and exploded with a blueberry flavor as soon as the rosin began melting. In small doses, Gelato Live Rosin can leave you feeling refreshed and stress-free, while larger doses can have you couch-bound, gazing at the Netflix home screen.

Not wanting my experience with Vibe's Gelato Rosin to be a one-time affair, I reached out to Vibe CEO Milo to learn about the future of the strain. Based on my interactions with him and his encounters with consumers on social media, Milo seems to be one of the most honest and open CEOs of a Missouri cannabis company. He emphasizes the importance of honesty to cannabis consumers, answering questions that other companies might sidestep.

Fortunately, he said that Vibe's Gelato strain is classified as a Forever Strain, indicating it will continue its cultivation indefinitely. Chem Reserve, a unique sativa strain with impressive qualities, also holds the Forever Strain status. Interestingly, Gelato and Chem Reserve were the first two cultivars to be harvested back to back.

So whether you're trying the flower version or my favorite, the live rosin version, I highly recommend Gelato to any cannabis user, be they a beginner or seasoned veteran. The flavor alone is worth the trial; the effects merely confirm its status as one of the best strains on the Missouri market. Having tried several Gelato versions from different cultivation companies in Missouri, I can confidently assert that no one does Gelato better than Vibe.