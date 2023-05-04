St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: April 2023

South Grand was the place to be last month. Well, more specifically, inside the four walls of 3139 South Grand Boulevard, which now houses not only longstanding natural wine shop and bar Grand Spirits but also two new concepts: New Society and Grand Sammies & Sides.
The former is a cocktail lounge from Grand Spirits co-owner Michael Fricker and Netflix's Drink Masters' Meredith Berry. In March, Fricker told the RFT that the new concept would be all about developing experimental, high-science cocktails. On the other side of the spectrum is Grand Sammies & Sides, a sandwich window run by Chef Pat Skiersch that offers a small menu of classics and sides from within the shop.
Closings in April were blessedly few, but one was nevertheless shocking. In the early hours of April 26, Three Kings Public House in the Delmar Loop caught fire. The resulting three-alarm blaze devastated the beloved pub but, thankfully, no one was injured. In a statement released on Facebook, the restaurant has vowed to reopen. "We will be even better," Three Kings wrote.
Openings
Ben & Jerry's (reopened), University City
BerryBox Superfood Bar (inside TruFusion STL), Clayton
Cafe Ciao, Central West End
Chillax Taps & Co., St. Peters
Clara B's Kitchen Table, Belleville, Illinois
Da Picky Vegan (inside West County Center), Des Peres
Doña Gloria, Carondelet
GastroPit, Southwest Garden
Grand Sammies & Sides (inside Grand Spirits Bottle Shop), Tower Grove East
Highway 61 North Bar & Grill, O’Fallon
Lefty’s Bagels, Chesterfield
Liliana’s Italian Kitchen, Cottleville
Locoz Tacoz, Maplewood
Lulu's Local Eatery (reopened to dining), Tower Grove South
Maryland House by Brennan’s, Central West End
Mississippi Culture, Staunton, Illinois
New Society (inside Grand Spirits Bottle Shop), Tower Grove East
Pasta House Co., Kirkwood
Prioritized Pastries, Maplewood
Salsa Rosada, Midtown
Tapped Social House, Maplewood
The Wood Shack, Soulard
Tootie’s on Washington Ave., Downtown West
Vittoria, Wildwood
Quarrelsome Coffee, Central West End
Closings
Three Kings Public House (temporary), University City
