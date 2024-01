St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: December 2023

click to enlarge Jessica Rogen Rick Giordano in front of the new bar in Headless Bat.

The last month of the year was a good one for restaurants. Seriously, check out the astronomically long list below.But December wasn't just about quantity. It was also giving the people what they want. How else to explain the excitement around the opening of metal pizza joint the Headless Bat in Tower Grove South? Or the excited response to the announcement that Palestinian food was coming to City Foundry in the form of Mazaj Mediterranean? Or the plethora of hot bars — Clements, Hidden Gems, Kenny's Upstairs, None of the Above — that opened to eager crowds of St. Louis' best drinkers?The closings side of things was blissfully slow, but it was undeniably a blow for the Botanical Heights neighborhood when Ben Poremba's Olio, Nixta and Elaia signed off at the end of the year. We're looking forward to them returning throughout this year, only this time in a new neighborhood to the northwest.Beyond Sweet Kitchen + Bar,Big Belly Deli,CC’s 2 Seriously Good,Carretas Mexican Restaurant,Chicken N Pickle,Crema Coffeehouse,Honey Bee Tea,Jinzen,Osteria Forto,Shake Shack,Soda Fountain Express,Terminal 3 Bar & Grill,Vanilla Sugar Bake Shoppe,Hungry Joe's, Olio , Botanical Heights